Sky Ridge Medical Center is the First in Colorado Open Dedicated Center for Robotics Surgery
With the largest fleet of surgical robots in Colorado, Sky Ridge Medical Center announced that it is the first hospital in Colorado to open a dedicated Center for Robotic Surgery.
Lone Tree, CO, June 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Sky Ridge Medical Center announced that it is the first hospital in Colorado to open a dedicated Center for Robotic Surgery. Slated to open on July 1, this unique 26,000 square foot facility includes four operating rooms, eight pre-op rooms and six recovery rooms as well as easy access to the hospital. Sky Ridge has the largest fleet of robots in the region and performs more robotic surgery than any other hospital in Colorado.
“Our community is seeking robotic surgical options as this technique affords physicians more precision, flexibility and control than is possible with conventional approaches,” says Kirk McCarty, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sky Ridge Medical Center. “We are extraordinarily proud of the surgeons who work here as well as our dedicated robotics OR team who were instrumental in helping us design this new center. They are passionate about what they do and deliver exceptional high quality, compassionate care.”
“While we will have four robots in the new Center, we will continue to have three in our Main OR as well as a number of other robotic navigation options in our Spine & Total Joint Center,” adds Will Bertram, Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Sky Ridge. “These innovative techniques help us offer a broader spectrum of care to our community. In addition we are proud to be the first hospital in the metro area to earn Center of Excellence distinction from Surgical Review Corporation (SRC) for our commitment to the highest quality care.”
Sky Ridge offers robotic expertise in the following areas:
· Bariatric surgery
· Colorectal surgery
· Gynecologic surgery
· Gynecologic oncology
· General surgery
· Orthopedic surgery
· Spine surgery
· Thoracic surgery
· Urologic surgery
· Bronchoscopy
Sky Ridge Medical Center, the first hospital to open in Douglas County in 2003, is a Level II Trauma Center and an acute care hospital with 284 licensed beds. A member of the HealthONE network, Sky Ridge is a destination hospital with a reputation for clinical excellence and world-class service offering compassionate care through patient-centered programs such as its comprehensive Cancer Center, stoke center of excellence, an award-winning Birth Place and a state-of-the-art Spine and Total Joint Center and robotics center. HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division, which includes HealthONE and Sky Ridge, was named the #1 large hospital system in the United States by IBM Watson Health as part of the 15 Top Health Systems recognition process. And, as the #7 corporate philanthropist in the Denver-metro area, and the only hospital system in the top 10, HealthONE contributed more than $1.6 million in 2020 and supports more than 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations.
