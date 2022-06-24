iTech Offers 60-Day Free Trial on expEDIum Medical Billing® Product
iTech, a leading Healthcare IT Solutions vendor specializing in delivering a secure, affordable, and comprehensive cloud-based Medical Billing & Practice Management Software, offers a 60-day free trial on their expEDIum Medical Billing® product.
Bangalore, India, June 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- 60-day free trial
iTech has observed a handful of prospects who are hesitant to use the expEDIum at first glance, unsure if it will match their requirements. With this in mind, they decided to offer their prospects a 60-days trial period during which they can use the product and evaluate it. Their prospects can begin filing claims the same day a free trial account is created.
First-Time Users
For first-time users, who are currently using various payer portals to submit claims manually, this free trial can be a great way to move forward & aggregate claim processing on a single, easy-to-use product. iTech has a short product demo at www.expedium.us/#Portfolio; prospects can peruse this before requesting to set up a free trial on expEDIum. expEDIum product is easy to use, and prospects can be trained quickly to be on-boarded.
According to Terence B George, VP Development at iTech, "expEDIum is a secure cloud-based product positioned in the US Healthcare market as a user friendly, affordable solution for the clinics/hospitals to have a better revenue cycle management, fast, transparent insurance reimbursement cycle and backed by a strong customer-centric onboarding & post-implementation support.”
iTech Backgrounder
iTech delivers secure Cloud-based Revenue Cycle Management Software & Services to Medical practices/Clinics, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, EMS/Ambulance Providers, Billing Service Bureaus, IPAs, ACOs, TPAs, ASOs, and MSOs. They are a leading vendor in the Public Health Clinic space with their EHR partner in one of the states and have a presence in over 29 states. expEDIum product is available on a monthly subscription with an affordable pricing model.
iTech's expEDIum suite of products currently serves 2100+ providers and 7000+ users across 250+ clinics and hospitals, processing around 1.8M+ insurance claims spread over 9.1M+ HIPAA transactions per year. Apart from the competitive PMS/RCM features, it supports real-time eligibility (IEV), and claims status inquiry (CSI) using HIPAA standards & Patient online payments among other features. The product allows seamless EMR/EHR integration using standard file formats such as XML, JSON, CSV, and health care standards such as HL7, 837P, NEMSIS. expEDIum supports screen-based Web API integration and REST APIs for patient/claim-related data exchange. The support for FHIR will also be added to expEDIum in the coming months.
iTech has observed a handful of prospects who are hesitant to use the expEDIum at first glance, unsure if it will match their requirements. With this in mind, they decided to offer their prospects a 60-days trial period during which they can use the product and evaluate it. Their prospects can begin filing claims the same day a free trial account is created.
First-Time Users
For first-time users, who are currently using various payer portals to submit claims manually, this free trial can be a great way to move forward & aggregate claim processing on a single, easy-to-use product. iTech has a short product demo at www.expedium.us/#Portfolio; prospects can peruse this before requesting to set up a free trial on expEDIum. expEDIum product is easy to use, and prospects can be trained quickly to be on-boarded.
According to Terence B George, VP Development at iTech, "expEDIum is a secure cloud-based product positioned in the US Healthcare market as a user friendly, affordable solution for the clinics/hospitals to have a better revenue cycle management, fast, transparent insurance reimbursement cycle and backed by a strong customer-centric onboarding & post-implementation support.”
iTech Backgrounder
iTech delivers secure Cloud-based Revenue Cycle Management Software & Services to Medical practices/Clinics, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, EMS/Ambulance Providers, Billing Service Bureaus, IPAs, ACOs, TPAs, ASOs, and MSOs. They are a leading vendor in the Public Health Clinic space with their EHR partner in one of the states and have a presence in over 29 states. expEDIum product is available on a monthly subscription with an affordable pricing model.
iTech's expEDIum suite of products currently serves 2100+ providers and 7000+ users across 250+ clinics and hospitals, processing around 1.8M+ insurance claims spread over 9.1M+ HIPAA transactions per year. Apart from the competitive PMS/RCM features, it supports real-time eligibility (IEV), and claims status inquiry (CSI) using HIPAA standards & Patient online payments among other features. The product allows seamless EMR/EHR integration using standard file formats such as XML, JSON, CSV, and health care standards such as HL7, 837P, NEMSIS. expEDIum supports screen-based Web API integration and REST APIs for patient/claim-related data exchange. The support for FHIR will also be added to expEDIum in the coming months.
Contact
iTech Workshop Pvt. Ltd.Contact
Sivakumar Narayanaswamy
786-646-0099
www.expedium.us
Sivakumar Narayanaswamy
786-646-0099
www.expedium.us
Categories