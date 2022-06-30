Iconic Federal Building in Harrisburg, PA to be Converted to a Luxury Residential Development by Justin Etzin of Global Ocean
Developer Global Ocean has today revealed plans for 200 luxury architectural designed Loft Apartments & Penthouses, with a split level 8,000 SqFt proposed addition to the Harrisburg skyline housing the Penthouse level with Restaurants & Sky Bar and Gardens.
Harrisburg, PA, June 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- International developer Justin Etzin, CEO of Global Ocean Investments announced further plans for the 250,000 sq. ft. former federal building. The landmark glass building will be transformed into “The Federal,” a development of 200 luxury residential loft apartments and Penthouses inside the former Federal Building. The building will provide residents with every advantage of contemporary living including Concierge, Movie Theatre, Fitness Centre, Nail and Hair Salon and concierge Lounge.
Situated on the rooftop commanding prominent views in Harrisburg the developers have proposed a magnificent new split level 8,000 Sq Ft glass Hospitality space home to 2 upscale restaurants and “The Sky Bar and Gardens.” This space will allow guests to enjoy dinner and drinks overlooking the land mark Pennsylvania State Capitol Complex and Susquehanna River showcasing what Harrisburg has to offer.
“This new Glass top pavilion we are proposing will house a top restaurant with Sky Bar and Gardens, allowing visitors and residents of Harrisburg to dine over looking the Pennsylvania Capitol Complex,” said Global Ocean Investments Founder and CEO, Justin Etzin.
Subject to Consultation, planning and Zoning permissions 228 Walnut St., Harrisburg, PA is to be transformed into “The Federal,” a development of 200 luxury residential apartments and Penthouses embracing the iconic architecture of the former Federal Building. The building will also incorporate an 8,000 Sq Ft glass penthouse pavilion home to Hospitality facilities, including “The Sky Bar and Gardens,” luxury Italian restaurant and an American Steak House allowing guests to enjoy a dinner and drinks overlooking the Pennsylvania State Capitol Complex and Susquehanna River.
Global Ocean expect to start construction when the current Federal tenants leave slated in early 2023. The project is due for completion in 2024/2025 for market rent units aimed at young professionals in Harrisburg.
“The 200 apartments will bring much needed residential space to Harrisburg and be the most luxurious available. We have taken architecturally designed loft and Penthouse apartment living to a whole new level. Residences will include high end finishings with eat-in kitchens, large master suites and dens that can be utilized as walk-in wardrobes or home offices. The floor to ceiling windows will allow natural light to pour into the units and with incredible views of the Pennsylvania State Capitol Complex and Susquehanna River. The project with the state-of-the-art facilities presented will be nothing like Harrisburg has ever seen before. Harrisburg visitors and residents will also benefit from this new and exciting development with all facilities open to the public including all restaurants bars and retail facilities,” said Global Ocean Investments Founder and CEO, Justin Etzin.
The Federal sits at the corner point of the Pennsylvania Capitol Complex in Harrisburg and offers views across the city. Global Ocean aim to create the most desirable residential address in Harrisburg with cutting edge separate facilities you would normally see in an international 5* hotel. This development will be a first for Harrisburg with a concept for a rooftop with two restaurants and “The Sky Bar” which can be accessed up via a panoramic elevator directly to the roof terrace or straight down to the former court rooms which will house an incredible Japanese restaurant and bar.
Note to Editor: Global Ocean Investments Ltd. is an international real estate development company specializing in boutique developments with projects in the US, Europe, Africa and the Caribbean. CEO Justin Etzin.
