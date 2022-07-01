Rhonda Shear Brings Business & Heart to The Highlands
TV Star Rhonda Shear Moves to The Highlands.
Highlands, NC, July 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Entrepreneur, designer, actress, author, and dog-mom, Rhonda Shear and her husband Van Fagan have recently purchased a home in The Highlands. They are thrilled to be joining a community filled with so much love. In addition to spending time in their new Highlands home, they hope to connect with wonderful neighbors, grow their business using local talent, and get involved with the community through hosting events and supporting local causes.
While she may be known by many as the bubbly host of USA: Up All Night and from her many appearances on TV and in Film, Rhonda Shear has proven herself a queen of reinvention with her award-winning intimate apparel line. The popular Rhonda Shear line focuses on comfort, inclusivity, and supporting women (in every way). She regularly goes on air both in studio and via Skype from her home to share her line with millions of women around the world on HSN, QVC, TSC, and more. She hopes to utilize local models and production for her brand’s future airings.
Rhonda Shear is certainly no stranger to being on TV after so many years in front of the camera on shows like Happy Days, Cheers, CHiPs, Dukes of Hazzard, Dallas, Married... with Children, A-Team, and movies like Spaceballs. She has recently begun taking on new acting roles including a new Mario Garcia film, The Throwback, coming later this year. So, what brings a Hollywood darling turned lingerie mogul to the Highlands? After visiting several times, she and her husband, Van fell in love with the area, in immersing in nature, finding new hobbies, enjoying the cooler weather, and meeting amazing people.
There is so much to love in the Highlands! As avid foodies, Rhonda and Van are excited to try all the amazing restaurants the area has to offer and share their New Orleans cooking with new friends. They also love spending time experiencing the outdoors through hiking, painting, and listening music. Beyond relaxing they also appreciate the beautiful set scenery and theatrical talent the town has to offer. Rhonda hopes to revisit her stage acting passion in a local production one day soon!
Together, they have no plans for slowing down and hope to spend much of their time in the Highlands working on new projects, spending time outside, snuggling their 5 rescue chihuahuas, and connecting with the community.
www.RhondaShear.com
