AXIA Consulting, Inc. Announces Bianka Shah as Business Consulting Managing Director
Bianka has been a key part of AXIA's leadership and growth and they are excited to announce her new role.
Columbus, OH, July 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- AXIA Consulting, a provider of global business and technology solutions, announced the recent promotion of Bianka Shah as Business Consulting Managing Director of the company, effective immediately.
In her most recent role as the company’s Organization Change Management (OCM) Practice Lead, Bianka focused on growing AXIA’s OCM Practice into a multi-million-dollar business unit. Bianka’s distinct specialties include dedication to client success and developing the supporting service offerings that enable their clients to successfully navigate change.
In her new role, Bianka will take over AXIA’s Business Consulting practice while continuing to provide guidance to our Organization Change Management (OCM) leadership. This will empower AXIA’s continued growth while providing superior consulting solutions and innovative processes in a rewarding work environment.
AXIA’s practice areas include:
· Organization Change Management
· Business Consulting
· Oracle ERP Services
· Microsoft ERP Services
· Technology Services
“Bianka is a key part of our leadership team. She has created a world class OCM practice that is laser-focused on helping our client achieve success,” said AXIA Consulting’s President Greg Pitstick. “With Bianka’s guidance, the OCM practice has developed a full suite of OCM offerings including: OCM for ERP Implementations (SAP, Oracle, Microsoft), strategic transformation programs and leadership coaching.”
“In her new role, Bianka will take leadership of our Business Consulting practice. She will be responsible for continuing to build our program management, business transformation, supply chain optimization, process design and IT leadership offerings. We look forward to Bianka’s continued energy in driving success for our clients with passion and integrity.”
About AXIA Consulting, Inc.
Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, AXIA Consulting is a premier business and technology company that provides solutions to middle-market and Fortune 500 companies as well as government agencies. Focused on real, business-oriented results, AXIA is an employee-owned company dedicated to achieving client’s strategic, operational, and technology objectives on-time and on-budget.
With well-founded practices in Organizational Change Management (OCM) Technology Consulting Services, Business Consulting, Oracle, and Microsoft, AXIA’s experts help organizations tackle tough challenges, from large-scale ERP implementations and post-merger integrations to organizational change and more.
Learn more about us here: axiaconsulting.net
Contact
Karen St. Germain
513-519-8509
axiaconsulting.net
