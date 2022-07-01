Great American Birthday Bash, July 3 Long Island, Festival and Concert
The Great American Birthday Bash is being held at the Harry Chapin Theater in Eisenhower Park Long Island, featuring The David Bromberg Quintet, John Waite, Graham Parker, and more.
New York, NY, July 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Sunday, July 3, a great musical event, The Great American Birthday Bash, will be held in Long Island, featuring well-known performers David Bromberg, Livingston Taylor, Graham Parker, Chris Milo, and John Waite. The Harry Chapin Theater is a large outdoor venue where people can relax, bring their chairs and blankets, and enjoy the nice weather and listen to great music. The Theater is right by a lake in Eisenhower Park, East Meadow, NY 11554.
The event is family friendly, with tickets only $45 and children under 14, just $10. There is plenty of room, so people are encouraged to just show up and come on down.
David Bromberg is an American multi-instrumentalist, singer, and songwriter. An eclectic artist, Bromberg plays bluegrass, blues, and rock and roll. John Waite is an English musician. As a solo artist, he has released ten studio albums and is best known for the 1984 hit single, "Missing You." Graham Parker is an English singer-songwriter, who is best known as the lead singer of the British band Graham Parker & the Rumour. Livingston Taylor is an American singer-songwriter and folk musician and Chris Milo is a young talented up-and-coming artist.
The weather is expected to be very nice, partly sunny and warm that day. Perfect for a festival.
www.americanbirthdaybash.com/
