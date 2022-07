Great American Birthday Bash, July 3 Long Island, Festival and Concert

New York, NY, July 01, 2022 --( PR.com )-- On Sunday, July 3, a great musical event, The Great American Birthday Bash, will be held in Long Island, featuring well-known performers David Bromberg, Livingston Taylor, Graham Parker, Chris Milo, and John Waite. The Harry Chapin Theater is a large outdoor venue where people can relax, bring their chairs and blankets, and enjoy the nice weather and listen to great music. The Theater is right by a lake in Eisenhower Park, East Meadow, NY 11554.The event is family friendly, with tickets only $45 and children under 14, just $10. There is plenty of room, so people are encouraged to just show up and come on down.David Bromberg is an American multi-instrumentalist, singer, and songwriter. An eclectic artist, Bromberg plays bluegrass, blues, and rock and roll. John Waite is an English musician. As a solo artist, he has released ten studio albums and is best known for the 1984 hit single, "Missing You." Graham Parker is an English singer-songwriter, who is best known as the lead singer of the British band Graham Parker & the Rumour. Livingston Taylor is an American singer-songwriter and folk musician and Chris Milo is a young talented up-and-coming artist.The weather is expected to be very nice, partly sunny and warm that day. Perfect for a festival.