Logan Woods Featured on 6x Glamour Magazine’s Cover
Logan Woods, Model and Instagram Influencer, Featured on 6x Glamour Magazine.
Los Angeles, CA, July 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- www.instagram.com/imloganwoods/
A day in the life of Logan Woods – (@imloganwoods) a social influencer on Instagram.
Logan is a popular Instagram model who has over 10,000 followers! He uses the app to share his life with his audience and prepare for photoshoots and a major showcase.
Most recently, he was featured on 6x Glamour Magazine’s cover. This publication is available for digital and print purchase.
He's currently working on getting ready for photoshoots as well as preparing for his next showcase with top agencies in the coming months. As an Instagram model, Logan uses the app to promote, prepare for photo shoots, and gain exposure for work.
Contact:
tobooklogan@gmail.com
@imloganwoods (Instagram)
https://www.withkoji.com/@loganw
