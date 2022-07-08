Spokane Power Tools Pawn Shop - Quality Pre-Owned Drills & Saws Inventory Update at Axel's Pawn Shop
The new announcement from Axel's Pawn Shop provides customers in the Spokane area with an updated selection of premium previously owned tools.
Spokane, WA, July 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Axel’s Pawn Shop in Spokane recently announced an updated inventory including a large selection of previously owned name brand tools.
This latest update offers costumers in the Spokane area a wide range of gently used tools suitable for any project or hobby.
Pawn shops are an affordable option for individuals looking to find job specific tools for anything from home renovations to wood working. Having the right tool for the job will decrease frustration and increase success. Purchasing tools from a premier pawnbroker such as Axel’s Pawn Shop can also save money as pre-owned tools are less expensive.
As a result of its fully trained and committed staff, Axel’s Pawn Shop can provide customers with quality, name brand tools that fit every need.
Every tool sold at Axel's Pawn Shop is thoroughly inspected for any damage to ensure quality and functionality. All power tools, such as drills or circular saws, are powered on and tested in the shop. Any customer selling a tool is encouraged to bring in receipts, guarantees, manuals or other paperwork to provide additional verification of quality.
Axel’s Pawn Shop will also accept quality tools as collateral for individuals seeking a loan.
With this latest service announcement, Axel’s Pawn Shop continues its commitment to provide customers with superior service and high quality previously owned products. Located at the same address in Spokane for over thirty years, Axel’s Pawn Shop is widely known for its friendly and knowledgeable sales associates.
A spokesperson for the company said: “Shopping at Axel's Pawn Shop is a great way to find tools. People who no longer needed their previously used tools… commonly seek out Axel’s Pawn Shop to sell their excess supply of tools.”
Dug Karlson
(509) 535-2251
