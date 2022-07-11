Pharmacy Stars’ New Sterile Compounding Quality Peer Network Aims to Fill the Role Once Held by the Now Discontinued CriticalPoint Peer Network

Pharmacy Stars to launch the Sterile Compounding Quality Peer Network with the goal of filling the vacated role of CriticalPoint’s Peer Network, an online forum designed to support 503A entities, their regulators, and their certifiers. The CriticalPoint Peer Network has been discontinued as of June 30, 2022, according to the CriticalPoint website.