FPC of Lakewood Ranch, FL, an Executive Search Firm, Opens It's Doors
Lake Success, NY, July 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- F-O-R-T-U-N-E Personnel Consultants (FPC), a nationwide network of over 60 franchised executive recruitment offices, announced the opening of FPC of Lakewood Ranch, FL. Owned by Joanne Gehas, Ph.D., FPC of Lakewood Ranch will specialize in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology.
Joanne has been an executive recruiter with FPC of Raleigh since 2005, specializing in placing senior level scientists through VP level executives within the pharmaceutical/biotech and related industries. She holds a B.S. in Chemistry from Bucknell University and a Ph.D. in Analytical Chemistry from the University of Delaware. As a former Director within pharmaceutical R&D, Joanne is uniquely qualified to understand the specific hiring needs for her clients. Throughout her career with FPC, Joanne has been a top performing recruiter and has been awarded the “Platinum” and “Platinum Elite” designation from FPC National every year since 2008.
On why Joanne chose to open her own office with FPC she said, “After being an Executive Recruiter within the FPC system since 2005, I viewed the opportunity to own my own FPC Franchise as the next logical step in my career. FPC Franchise ownership has been the career path for many former FPC Executive Recruiters I’ve had the pleasure to work with over the years. Their continued successful track record as FPC Franchise owners was a motivating factor inspiring me to move forward with the opening of my own office, FPC of Lakewood Ranch.”
“I have worked with Joanne for the better part of 15 years and am very excited that she decided to open her own office, within the FPC family. Joanne started her career at FPC of Raleigh and quickly became one of the highest performing recruiters in our system. Joanne is a driven, passionate professional and I am confident that her transition from recruiter to business owner will be a great success,” said Jeff Herzog, President of FFC, the franchisor of FPC.
Contact FPC of Lakewood Ranch at 919-559-8205, via email at jgehas@fpclwr.com or visit www.fpclwr.com
About FPC
FPC is a leading national executive search firm comprised of more than 60 franchised offices. FPC offers job seekers access to its nationwide network of professional executive recruiters and job opportunities in many industries and disciplines as well as providing job search information and assistance. The company has been providing win-win recruiting solutions since 1959. Advocates for both clients and candidates, FPC recruiters are committed to bringing together the right individual with the right opportunity. FPC has been included in Forbes’ prestigious annual list of America’s Best Professional Recruiting Firms in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.
