Shaw 3 Law Firm is Now Taking on Clients for CPS Defense Cases
San Bernardino, CA, July 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Shaw 3 Law Firm (S3LF) is proud to announce they now represent clients dealing with Child Protective Services (CPS).
Walter Shaw, Managing Attorney and Founding attorney of Shaw 3 Law Firm, (S3LF) found there is an immediate need in providing legal representation in the fields of Child Protective Services (CPS) in the local community.
Often times when a client (Parent, relative, and/or foster parent) is being accused of either abuse or neglect by CPS, the only typical available attorney provided to the clients are Court Appointed counsels. Cases in the realm of Juvenile Dependency are unique in itself. Only a handful of attorneys in the state of California, let alone the local community of San Bernardino County practice it, Mr. Shaw and his firm being the few.
The field of Juvenile Dependency/CPS law is so unique and specific that finding lawyers, let alone a qualified Juvenile Dependency/CPS Defense lawyer can make it very difficult for a client whom has little to no knowledge to what is going on. And, when clients sometimes do find a lawyer to take on their case, the lawyer can often times not be entirely qualified.
Clients such as parents, relatives and/or foster parents, whom are alleged victims in their CPS case, should be given greater legal options as it relates to legal representation.
Mr. Shaw and his firm believes extending his practice to include Juvenile Dependency/CPS Defense cases will provide the local community great value.
Contact
Walter Shaw
951-263-0412
https://www.shaw3lawfirm.com/
