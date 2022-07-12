Pro Cap NYC, LLC Open Letter to the Board of Directors of United States Antimony Corporation
Pro Cap NYC, LLC proposes formation of an Independent Committee of the Board to seek, evaluate and act on strategic alternatives available to the Company.
New York, NY, July 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Pro Cap NYC, LLC is pleased to release its letter presented to the Board of Directors of United States Antimony Corporation (the “Company”) on July 11, 2022. As detailed in its letter, Pro Cap believes that the Company, with more than $20 million in net cash, the only refining and processing facility for antimony in the United States and demand outlook that has not been as favorable in decades is positioned to become a meaningful part of the supply chain for domestically sourced antimony, which is critical for national defense and the green energy transition.
To realize this potential, Bert Denton, President of Pro Cap, states: “The Company needs a deeper bench of managerial resources and skill sets that I believe are best brought through a strategic combination or merger with a larger metal or mining company.”
Pro Cap proposes that the Board of Directors of the Company should immediately form a committee to seek, evaluate and act on strategic alternatives.
Pro Cap has scheduled a Zoom call open to the first 100 shareholders and interested parties for Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 4:15 pm eastern standard time to further present its thoughts about the strategic direction of the Company.
Media inquiries or requests for participation can be made via email to info@activistedge.com.
ProCap’s letter can be found in full at https://activistedge.com/releases.
About Pro Cap NYC, LLC
Bert Denton, the founder of Pro Cap NYC, LLC and its predecessor, Providence Capital, Inc., is a recognized authority on shareholder rights and corporate governance for over 40 years, having placed over 60 directors on more than 30 corporate boards.
About Activist Edge, LLC
Activist Edge, LLC is a newly formed research boutique, focused on providing actionable trading ideas based on select activist-led initiatives. Mr. Denton has agreed to collaborate with Activist Edge, LLC where he will lend his expertise and insight to identifying situations with both a favorable value proposition and clear catalyst based on activist initiatives which are likely to drive meaningful change.
Contact
Activist Edge, LLC
Randall Connally
1-214-675-7579
activistedge.com
