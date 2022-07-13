Self Storage in Murrells Inlet, SC Sold by Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Hilton Head Island, SC, July 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Midcoast Properties, Inc. is pleased to announce the sale of Bluewater Self Storage, located in Murrells Inlet, SC. Michael Morrison of Midcoast Properties, Inc., represented the seller. The facility was sold to a regional buyer.
Bluewater Self Storage is situated on 2.44 +/- acres and consists of 265 standard and climate self storage units as well as boat and RV parking and storage containers. Amenities include an on-site rental office, online rentals and bill pay, 24 hour gated access, on-site security, digital video surveillance and perimeter fencing.
This facility is located at 11088 Hwy. 707, just 15 miles south of Myrtle Beach, SC. Murrells Inlet, SC is approximately 87 miles northeast of Charleston, SC, 70 miles southeast of Florence, SC, and 90 miles southwest of Wilmington, NC.
The self storage market has been very active during the first half of 2022, favoring sellers. During this period, Midcoast Properties, Inc. has successfully closed multiple transactions, securing attractive prices and terms for its clients.
As a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast, specializing in the self storage industry, Midcoast Properties, Inc. offers brokerage services in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Midcoast welcomes your call for a confidential and complimentary market review and broker opinion of value.
Michael Morrison
(803) 600-0602
Michael@MidcoastProperties.com
