Going Pro: Pura Vida Volleyball Rebrands as VidaVibe
Pura Vida Volleyball has announced today that it has rebranded to VidaVibe in conjunction with its 10th anniversary.
St. Pete Beach, FL, July 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Going Pro: Pura Vida Volleyball Rebrands as VidaVibe Celebrating the 10th Anniversary with Expansion into a Broader Market.
Pura Vida Volleyball has announced today that it has rebranded to VidaVibe in conjunction with its 10th anniversary.
Pura Vida Volleyball is known as an established volleyball apparel and accessories company based out of St. Petersburg, Florida. The company has made a name for itself in the club sports market serving as the official merchandiser of many large indoor and beach volleyball tournaments throughout the U.S., as well as generating online sales through the business website year round.
This year 2022, Pura Vida Volleyball had its best year to date and has continued with very strong sales throughout the 2021-2022 tournament season. The business has already signed on as the official merchandiser for 20 volleyball tournaments across the country for the 2023 season.
While volleyball will always be at the core of the business, feeding into the momentum to move onward and upward drove the decision to expand the product line to a broader market. The rebrand to the new name “VidaVibe” was sparked by this exciting expansion. Adding to its classic volleyball collection, the latest inventory sports the brand new logo and designs for all lovers of an active, vibrant lifestyle.
“We’re really looking forward to the future of our brand and what the next 10 years will bring. The team is excited to get creative and really embrace the core of VidaVibe – living passionately and inspiring those around us to make the most of their lives, through whatever activities they love to do.” – Jenn Cibrone, Owner & Founder of VidaVibe
About VidaVibe
VidaVibe is an apparel brand created for active participants of life - the players, the creators, the dreamers, the doers – all those that choose to live every day to the fullest, show up with a positive attitude, and dream about their next adventure. Our tribe embraces a coastal state of mind, no matter where they reside. The VidaVibe mission is to serve good vibes through inspiring apparel designed for lovers of a vibrant lifestyle.
To learn more, visit vidavibe.com.
VidaVibe
info@vidavibe.com
Pura Vida Volleyball has announced today that it has rebranded to VidaVibe in conjunction with its 10th anniversary.
Pura Vida Volleyball is known as an established volleyball apparel and accessories company based out of St. Petersburg, Florida. The company has made a name for itself in the club sports market serving as the official merchandiser of many large indoor and beach volleyball tournaments throughout the U.S., as well as generating online sales through the business website year round.
This year 2022, Pura Vida Volleyball had its best year to date and has continued with very strong sales throughout the 2021-2022 tournament season. The business has already signed on as the official merchandiser for 20 volleyball tournaments across the country for the 2023 season.
While volleyball will always be at the core of the business, feeding into the momentum to move onward and upward drove the decision to expand the product line to a broader market. The rebrand to the new name “VidaVibe” was sparked by this exciting expansion. Adding to its classic volleyball collection, the latest inventory sports the brand new logo and designs for all lovers of an active, vibrant lifestyle.
“We’re really looking forward to the future of our brand and what the next 10 years will bring. The team is excited to get creative and really embrace the core of VidaVibe – living passionately and inspiring those around us to make the most of their lives, through whatever activities they love to do.” – Jenn Cibrone, Owner & Founder of VidaVibe
About VidaVibe
VidaVibe is an apparel brand created for active participants of life - the players, the creators, the dreamers, the doers – all those that choose to live every day to the fullest, show up with a positive attitude, and dream about their next adventure. Our tribe embraces a coastal state of mind, no matter where they reside. The VidaVibe mission is to serve good vibes through inspiring apparel designed for lovers of a vibrant lifestyle.
To learn more, visit vidavibe.com.
VidaVibe
info@vidavibe.com
Contact
VidaVibeContact
Jenn Cibrone
813-541-0306
vidavibe.com
Jenn Cibrone
813-541-0306
vidavibe.com
Multimedia
Categories