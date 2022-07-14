Together We Rise Partners with Chalk Bloc to Help Foster Youth
Brea, CA, July 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Children’s foster care non-profit Together We Rise partners with Chalk Bloc to help foster youth nationwide. The Chalk Bloc is raising funds through sales on their website by donating a portion of theme box sales to Together We Rise. An in-kind donation of 500 units of Chalk Bloc’s washable, stain-free chalk will be donated and used in Birthday Boxes and Summer Fun Kits.
“Our mission is to spread joy, encourage creativity, and give back to communities. Giving a portion of our sales to Together We Rise is one way we give back to children in difficult situations, something that is incredibly important to me." -Crystal Alvarez, Chief Chalk-atier and Founder of Chalk Bloc.
“We are grateful for our partnership with Chalk Bloc. Children in foster care deserve to have fun, to have moments of play without stress or fear. When companies like Chalk Bloc show up for foster youth, they help others learn about the needs within the community.” -Danny Mendoza, Founder, and CEO of Together We Rise.
About Chalk Bloc
Chalk Bloc, LLC is a woman-owned and operated business, whose specialty blend of chalk allows for minimal transfer onto hands and clothing. Each piece of chalk is hand-poured into fun and unique shapes. Chalk Bloc is committed to sharing joy, encouraging creativity, and making a difference in communities through chalk and engaging stories.
About Together We Rise
Together We Rise is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose mission is to change the way children experience the foster care system in America. Through a network of individuals, corporate partners, hundreds of foster agencies, social workers, CASA advocates, and other groups, Together We Rise is able to bring enriching programs to foster youth across the nation.
Mitchell Crowder
(714) 784-6760
https://www.togetherwerise.org
