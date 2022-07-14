Journalist Tamsen Fadal Launches #MenopauseTok - Weeklong Conversation on TikTok Featuring Menopause Education and Inspiration - July 18-24
#MenopauseTok will bring together the powerful women driving the menopause conversation on TikTok for a week of education and inspiration - July 18th - 24th.
New York, NY, July 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The newest movement on TikTok isn't a dance trend - it's women 40 and 50+ getting honest and sharing their menopause stories. #Menopause has nearly 300 million views on TikTok, and the conversation around menopause is just getting started.
Emmy award-winning journalist, menopause advocate and TikTok creator Tamsen Fadal noticed this movement budding on TikTok, and wanted to find a way to provide a platform and further amplify the voices of those making a real impact in the menopause conversation.
Fadal created #MenopauseTok, a weeklong series of live events and video collaborations (July 18-July 24th) between top TikTok menopause creators, to provide more education to women facing menopause.
Creators involved in #MenopauseTok include:
Stacy London - style expert, media personality, and CEO of State of Menopause
Andrea Donsky - menopause educator, nutritionist, and founder of wearemorphus.com
Kate Beavis – director and founder of The Indie Practice
Ali Bailey - model and perimenopause advocate
Carol King - aka Auntie Carol is TikTok's favorite "Menopause Auntie”
For more information, including a listing of upcoming live events and conversations, visit menopausetok.com.
About Tamsen Fadal:
When she is not delivering the evening news to New York City where she is the main anchor for PIX11 News, journalist Tamsen Fadal is talking to a hyper-engaged growing community of women on social platforms, including TikTok. From health and hormonal changes to dating and marriage advice - Tamsen is not just interested in aging well - she wants to help other women thrive in their prime.
Tamsen is also host of the nationally syndicated television series “The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal” and is the recipient of 13 Emmy Awards. She has penned three books and is currently working on her fourth, as well as a documentary about women in their prime.
Stacy London is one of America’s foremost style experts. She is best known as the co-host of TLC’s iconic show, “What Not to Wear.” Following that success, she hosted and executive produced 3 seasons of “Love Lust or Run.” Stacy has written two books, Dress Your Best, which was published to stellar reviews, and The Truth About Style, a New York Times bestseller. In 2020, she hosted a podcast discussing mental health, Could Be Better, tbh, in collaboration with the Crisis Text Line and The Jed Foundation (JED). In 2021, Stacy became the founder and CEO of State of Menopause, a holistic product line for women which addresses the symptoms associated with menopause and perimenopause. In this new phase of her career, Stacy is doing what she has done her entire career as a stylist: help people from suffering silently, raise their confidence and self-esteem by alleviating external symptoms, and removing the shame that surrounds them.
Andrea Donsky has 22+ years of experience as a Health + Wellness Expert. She is a Multiple Award-Winning Nutritionist, Menopause Educator, Menopause Researcher, Podcast Host, Speaker, and Media Personality. She is the author of three books on the topic of understanding food labels, including “Unjunk Your Junk Food,” and was named one of Marquee Magazine’s ‘Most Inspiring Women’ of 2021. She is the co-founder of http://www.wearemorphus.com, a company offering solutions for women in perimenopause, menopause and post-menopause. Follow Andrea on TikTok and Instagram (@andreadonsky) for education, support, solutions & laughs.
Kate Beavis is Director and Founder of The Indie Practice, where she helps creative indie businesses get noticed. She uses Tiktok as a platform to support women in business through midlife and in menopause.
Ali Bailey is a model, blogger, mom of 2, and lifestyle creator who has taken to TikTok to openly share her perimenopause journey at 42.
Carol King (aka Auntie Carol) is TikTok's favorite "Menopause Auntie." Carol's mission is to raise awareness and help women navigate perimenopause, one hot flash at a time. www.menopausefirecrackers.com
