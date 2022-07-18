Latter Day Travel Announces Two “Renew 23” Cruises Featuring The Piano Guys, David Osmond & Jenny Oaks Baker
Renew 23 Cruise brings unique access to top entertainers and uplifting speakers.
South Jordan, UT, July 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Latter Day Travel, a leader in faith-based travel around the world, today announced two Renew 23 Cruises in January 2023. These one-of-a-kind cruises bring recognized Latter-day Saint scholars, artists, and performers, including The Piano Guys, David Osmond, Jenny Oaks Baker, Hilary Weeks, Elaine Dalton, Conlon Bonner, and Ofi for exclusive performances and presentations for guests.
Everything has been carefully designed with fun and inspiration to uplift and strengthen relationships and testimonies!
The Renew 23 East Cruise, from January 7-14, 2023, is a 7-night Caribbean cruise sailing from Fort Lauderdale, FL. The Renew 23 West Cruise, set for January 26-31, 2023, is an exclusive charter cruise from Long Beach, CA to the Mexican Riviera. This full charter cruise experience is 100 percent crafted for and exclusively reserved for Renew guests.
“Our last cruise, Renew 22, was the fastest sell-out event in our organization's history,” said Wes Cobos, president of Latter Day Travel. “Presells for Renew 23 are already outpacing Renew 22, so we expect both the east coast Renew and the west coast Renew to be sold out quickly. We encourage those who want to be a part of this, to act quickly.”
“Call it a second honeymoon, an epic family adventure or even an opportunity for some ‘me’ time and personal reflection, the Renew 23 Cruise is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to begin the new year being uplifted, inspired and renewed,” said Troy Dunn, best-selling author and TV personality. Dunn will be the master of ceremonies for the Renew 23 Cruise.
Guest performers and speakers include:
The Piano Guys is a powerhouse group and YouTube phenomenon (with more than 1.6 billion views) featuring piano and cello compositions combining classical, pop, film score and original music, along with elaborate videos.
David Osmond and Osmond Chapman Orchestra. David Osmond, a sensational singer in the mold of his famous uncle Donny Osmond, and Caleb Chapman, saxophonist in the Neon Trees touring band, have joined forces with some of the hottest young musicians in the country to form a fabulous Big Band that delivers the biggest Broadway shows and the most popular hits from today’s pop superstars.
Hilary Weeks is a favorite in the inspirational music industry. She has released 8 solo albums and has been the recipient of multiple awards from the Faith Centered Music Association. Her most recent album, Every Step, reached #6 on the Top Current Contemporary Christian Billboard list.
Jenny Oaks Baker is America’s Violinist, a Grammy Nominated, Billboard No. 1 performer and recording artist. She has released 18 studio albums and has sold over a million copies and consistently charted on Billboard.
Ofi (oh-fee) is an American pop rock artist from Huntington Beach, California, featuring frontman/vocalist/writer Burke Laidler, and producer/former Universal Records signed artist Nathan Hemple and his Label 432. Independent 432 signed Ofi in January 2020. He is involved in and supports the mental health community.
Elaine Dalton is recognized leader and speaker, she served as Young Women General President from 2008-2013 for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Conlon Bonner is a recognized singer in pop, gospel, and musical theater. His range is limitless and he is an effective actor on stage and on the screen. He is the sixth of eight children, and part of The Bonner Family performing group and works with the Hale Center Theater.
Brad & Marjorie-Nelson Lowder. Brad is an accomplished media producer and writer with a career in marketing, advertising, and communications. Marjorie is a recognized artist, illustrator and surface designer.
Space is limited! Join a Renew 23 Cruise to enjoy uplifting speakers, wholesome entertainment and fun activities as it sails through the sparkling waters of the Mexican Riviera or the Caribbean or both! For more information about the talent lineup, experience, cruise ship and itinerary, and to make reservations, visit Renew 23 East Cruise or Renew 23 West Cruise.
About Latter Day Travel
A leader in faith-based travel around the world, Latter Day Travel has more than 30 years in travel and is the #1 resource for those seeking to visit the Rome, Italy Temple, while also experiencing the Mediterranean, Greek Isles, and the Holy Land. We host expertly crafted experiences, including The Renew Cruise where guests have unmatched access to recognized speakers and performers every year. Latter Day Travel’s Church History tours bring to life the founding of the United States and the Restoration of the gospel. Since 2019, more than 10,000 guests have experienced destinations around the world with our expert guides and educators. Part of the VacationBuilder family, our team is located in South Jordan, Utah and in Rome, Italy.
Everything has been carefully designed with fun and inspiration to uplift and strengthen relationships and testimonies!
The Renew 23 East Cruise, from January 7-14, 2023, is a 7-night Caribbean cruise sailing from Fort Lauderdale, FL. The Renew 23 West Cruise, set for January 26-31, 2023, is an exclusive charter cruise from Long Beach, CA to the Mexican Riviera. This full charter cruise experience is 100 percent crafted for and exclusively reserved for Renew guests.
“Our last cruise, Renew 22, was the fastest sell-out event in our organization's history,” said Wes Cobos, president of Latter Day Travel. “Presells for Renew 23 are already outpacing Renew 22, so we expect both the east coast Renew and the west coast Renew to be sold out quickly. We encourage those who want to be a part of this, to act quickly.”
“Call it a second honeymoon, an epic family adventure or even an opportunity for some ‘me’ time and personal reflection, the Renew 23 Cruise is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to begin the new year being uplifted, inspired and renewed,” said Troy Dunn, best-selling author and TV personality. Dunn will be the master of ceremonies for the Renew 23 Cruise.
Guest performers and speakers include:
The Piano Guys is a powerhouse group and YouTube phenomenon (with more than 1.6 billion views) featuring piano and cello compositions combining classical, pop, film score and original music, along with elaborate videos.
David Osmond and Osmond Chapman Orchestra. David Osmond, a sensational singer in the mold of his famous uncle Donny Osmond, and Caleb Chapman, saxophonist in the Neon Trees touring band, have joined forces with some of the hottest young musicians in the country to form a fabulous Big Band that delivers the biggest Broadway shows and the most popular hits from today’s pop superstars.
Hilary Weeks is a favorite in the inspirational music industry. She has released 8 solo albums and has been the recipient of multiple awards from the Faith Centered Music Association. Her most recent album, Every Step, reached #6 on the Top Current Contemporary Christian Billboard list.
Jenny Oaks Baker is America’s Violinist, a Grammy Nominated, Billboard No. 1 performer and recording artist. She has released 18 studio albums and has sold over a million copies and consistently charted on Billboard.
Ofi (oh-fee) is an American pop rock artist from Huntington Beach, California, featuring frontman/vocalist/writer Burke Laidler, and producer/former Universal Records signed artist Nathan Hemple and his Label 432. Independent 432 signed Ofi in January 2020. He is involved in and supports the mental health community.
Elaine Dalton is recognized leader and speaker, she served as Young Women General President from 2008-2013 for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Conlon Bonner is a recognized singer in pop, gospel, and musical theater. His range is limitless and he is an effective actor on stage and on the screen. He is the sixth of eight children, and part of The Bonner Family performing group and works with the Hale Center Theater.
Brad & Marjorie-Nelson Lowder. Brad is an accomplished media producer and writer with a career in marketing, advertising, and communications. Marjorie is a recognized artist, illustrator and surface designer.
Space is limited! Join a Renew 23 Cruise to enjoy uplifting speakers, wholesome entertainment and fun activities as it sails through the sparkling waters of the Mexican Riviera or the Caribbean or both! For more information about the talent lineup, experience, cruise ship and itinerary, and to make reservations, visit Renew 23 East Cruise or Renew 23 West Cruise.
About Latter Day Travel
A leader in faith-based travel around the world, Latter Day Travel has more than 30 years in travel and is the #1 resource for those seeking to visit the Rome, Italy Temple, while also experiencing the Mediterranean, Greek Isles, and the Holy Land. We host expertly crafted experiences, including The Renew Cruise where guests have unmatched access to recognized speakers and performers every year. Latter Day Travel’s Church History tours bring to life the founding of the United States and the Restoration of the gospel. Since 2019, more than 10,000 guests have experienced destinations around the world with our expert guides and educators. Part of the VacationBuilder family, our team is located in South Jordan, Utah and in Rome, Italy.
Contact
Latter Day TravelContact
Jason Burgess
801-403-8445
www.latterdaytravel.com
Jason Burgess
801-403-8445
www.latterdaytravel.com
Categories