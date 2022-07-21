Fifth Anniversary of the TCSL Cricket Tournament at Lukens Park, Horsham
The TCSL One Day Taped Ball cricket tournament is happening at Lukens Park in Horsham, PA on September 17, 2022. This year the tournament marks its fifth anniversary of bringing together players and fans from Montgomery County, Bucks County, West Chester and Philadelphia.
18 teams are expected to participate in this year’s tournament. Teams from Chalfont, Warminster and Horsham won the top three prizes last year. The tournament has a habit of bringing new winners each year and it is a hotly contested trophy.
Folks who have played cricket as kids find this tournament as a release to enjoy a day out with like-minded friends and engage competitively. It helps motivate them to come out and play cricket throughout the year as well. Now starting this year, the tournament will give others who want to experience the sport for the first time, an opportunity to do so.
To celebrate this 5th year, the TCSL organizers aspire to expand the experience to the youth. Those who have interest in the sport can come, learn, and play on tournament day. With the support from various groups who have been associated with the event since the start, this tournament will launch the TCSL cricket academy.
Kiran Sodhi from Veda, Philadelphia spoke about the connection between South Asian cuisine to cricket culture. Just like the modern Indian bistro in Philly brings the taste of Indian food to those who wish to experience it fully, this tournament brings the taste of Indian cricket to anyone who chooses to embrace it - youth or working professional.
Aashit Shah, one of the winning captains from last year's tournament has participated from the very first tournament and every year he looks forward to it. He has seen the tournament grow and draw teams from all over the region.
Ramesh Patel hopes to host players who play this cricket tournament at his Best Western hotel in Fort Washington just as much as teams for other sports like Baseball, Football and Hockey.
Jay Shah, from Shah Mortgage, is a keen cricket enthusiast who sponsored the Chalfont team, winners of the trophy. He is excited for the value that this event presents to the growing community of people who associate with cricket in the area. He also encourages the youth to embrace this fast-growing sport wholeheartedly and enjoy the spirit of the game.
Cricket continues to grow fast throughout the U.S., and the nonprofit organization TCSL is carving a path to connect those who grew up playing cricket with those who want to experience the sport and play it. Reach out to tcslsports@outlook.com for more details on the event and how to participate as a sponsor or playing team.
