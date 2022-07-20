Pine Top Brand Company Located in Nampa, Idaho Announced Release of New Designer Line
Pine Top Brand company located in Nampa, Idaho, announces a new line of leather wallets perfect for the busy professional. With the new designer line, consumers now have a premium leather choice when shopping for a new wallet. This release will help with the holiday season shopping sprees that are just around the corner.
Nampa, ID, July 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- With so many mass-produced wallets, belts, and leather goods on the market, it is overwhelming for consumers to know and understand what they are really purchasing. Pine Top announced they have released a new designer line of leather wallets made from premium leather.
Pine Top Brand, established in 2014 is a leading producer of quality leather goods made for every man. With meticulous craftsmanship each wallet is individually made by hand.
The new product line is made from Horween Leathers a full top grain-vegetable tanned leather. This is the leather used for all of Pine Top Brand products. The leather product includes traditional-old world tannages and techniques. These processes have been carefully updated, making the leather consist and responsive. If the leather gets a scratch, a thumb rub or a small amount of oil to rub the scratch away take the scratch out with time and pressure.
Pine Top Brand is proud to announce that the release of the new line of wallets is just in time for personal shopping, gift shopping, or early shopping for the holiday season that is just around the corner. If you are planning ahead visit them today at: pinetopbrand.com.
Pine Top Brand, established in 2014 is a leading producer of quality leather goods made for every man. With meticulous craftsmanship each wallet is individually made by hand.
The new product line is made from Horween Leathers a full top grain-vegetable tanned leather. This is the leather used for all of Pine Top Brand products. The leather product includes traditional-old world tannages and techniques. These processes have been carefully updated, making the leather consist and responsive. If the leather gets a scratch, a thumb rub or a small amount of oil to rub the scratch away take the scratch out with time and pressure.
Pine Top Brand is proud to announce that the release of the new line of wallets is just in time for personal shopping, gift shopping, or early shopping for the holiday season that is just around the corner. If you are planning ahead visit them today at: pinetopbrand.com.
Contact
Pine Top BrandContact
Jordan Tinklenberg
(208) 861-9765
pinetopbrand.com
Jordan Tinklenberg
(208) 861-9765
pinetopbrand.com
Categories