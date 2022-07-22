Grand County Tourism Board Showcases Top Lesser-Known Local Events
Granby, CO, July 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Locals and visitors are invited to discover up-and-coming events across the county.
Grand County, Colo., released a list of local summer events that the community and visitors may not have heard about. Whether new or up-and-coming, these under-the-radar festivities offer entertainment for everyone, including theater, food, family fun and live musical performances. Summertime diversion awaits in Granby, Grand Lake, and Winter Park.
Music & Market – Polhamus Park in Granby turns into a hotbed of live music, market vendors, food trucks, and beer offerings every Wednesday, 5-7 p.m., through Aug. 24. Visit the events page at www.destinationgranby.com for information on vendors, drink prices and music lineups.
4th Annual Country in the Park – Rendezvous Event Center in Winter Park presents another evening of authentic country music at its beautiful outdoor venue, Saturday, Aug. 20. Visit www.rendezvouseventcenterco.com for musician and ticket information.
Tacos + Margs in the Mountains – Bringing the best of food and drink together for a perfect summertime mountain evening, Winter Park Resort presents a crowd-pleasing menu of margarita samples and unlimited street tacos. Tickets for this Aug. 20 event start at $45.
75th Annual Buffalo Days – This three-day Grand Lake festival offers down-home summer fun, Aug. 19-21. Activities and entertainment include painting, movies, a 5k, kids games, corn hole tourney, axe throwing, barbecue, cowboy church, live music, a parade, and fireworks.
“Beehive” – Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre’s production of this 1960s musical celebrating powerful female voices during a time of social change hits the stage Sept. 2 and runs through Oct.1. The show is a coming-of-age story times six, featuring timeless hits such as “My Boyfriend’s Back,” “Be My Baby” and “Son of a Preacher Man.”
2nd Annual Troublesome Fest – Turning the tragedy of devastating wildfires into a celebration of community, this Americana, Rock, and Texas Red Dirt benefit festival returns to Gene Stover Lakefront Park on Saturday, Sept. 10. Tickets cost is $50.
For more information about these events, as well as lodging and dining in Grand County, visit www.visitgrandcounty.com and www.facebook.com/grandcountycolorado. Follow @grandcountyco on Twitter and http://www.pinterest.com/grandcountyco on Pinterest.
About Grand County, Colo. (www.visitgrandcounty.com)
Located 67 miles west of Denver, Grand County is home to wide-open spaces, breathtaking mountain scenery, and authentic old-west towns. Outdoor recreational activities include golf, boating, fishing, biking, hiking, fishing, hunting, horseback riding, skiing, cross country skiing, snowmobiling, ice fishing, sleigh rides, and tubing. The area features more than 600 miles of mapped and marked trails, one national park, two national forests, two wilderness areas, two national scenic byways, two major ski resorts, four world-class dude ranches and four mountain golf courses. Grand County’s extensive water network includes Colorado’s largest natural lake, 1,000 miles of streams, 1,000 acres of high-mountain lakes and 11,000 acres of reservoirs.
Contact:
Gaylene Ore, Ore Communications
gaylene@orecommunications.com
970-531-2336
Grand County, Colo., released a list of local summer events that the community and visitors may not have heard about. Whether new or up-and-coming, these under-the-radar festivities offer entertainment for everyone, including theater, food, family fun and live musical performances. Summertime diversion awaits in Granby, Grand Lake, and Winter Park.
Music & Market – Polhamus Park in Granby turns into a hotbed of live music, market vendors, food trucks, and beer offerings every Wednesday, 5-7 p.m., through Aug. 24. Visit the events page at www.destinationgranby.com for information on vendors, drink prices and music lineups.
4th Annual Country in the Park – Rendezvous Event Center in Winter Park presents another evening of authentic country music at its beautiful outdoor venue, Saturday, Aug. 20. Visit www.rendezvouseventcenterco.com for musician and ticket information.
Tacos + Margs in the Mountains – Bringing the best of food and drink together for a perfect summertime mountain evening, Winter Park Resort presents a crowd-pleasing menu of margarita samples and unlimited street tacos. Tickets for this Aug. 20 event start at $45.
75th Annual Buffalo Days – This three-day Grand Lake festival offers down-home summer fun, Aug. 19-21. Activities and entertainment include painting, movies, a 5k, kids games, corn hole tourney, axe throwing, barbecue, cowboy church, live music, a parade, and fireworks.
“Beehive” – Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre’s production of this 1960s musical celebrating powerful female voices during a time of social change hits the stage Sept. 2 and runs through Oct.1. The show is a coming-of-age story times six, featuring timeless hits such as “My Boyfriend’s Back,” “Be My Baby” and “Son of a Preacher Man.”
2nd Annual Troublesome Fest – Turning the tragedy of devastating wildfires into a celebration of community, this Americana, Rock, and Texas Red Dirt benefit festival returns to Gene Stover Lakefront Park on Saturday, Sept. 10. Tickets cost is $50.
For more information about these events, as well as lodging and dining in Grand County, visit www.visitgrandcounty.com and www.facebook.com/grandcountycolorado. Follow @grandcountyco on Twitter and http://www.pinterest.com/grandcountyco on Pinterest.
About Grand County, Colo. (www.visitgrandcounty.com)
Located 67 miles west of Denver, Grand County is home to wide-open spaces, breathtaking mountain scenery, and authentic old-west towns. Outdoor recreational activities include golf, boating, fishing, biking, hiking, fishing, hunting, horseback riding, skiing, cross country skiing, snowmobiling, ice fishing, sleigh rides, and tubing. The area features more than 600 miles of mapped and marked trails, one national park, two national forests, two wilderness areas, two national scenic byways, two major ski resorts, four world-class dude ranches and four mountain golf courses. Grand County’s extensive water network includes Colorado’s largest natural lake, 1,000 miles of streams, 1,000 acres of high-mountain lakes and 11,000 acres of reservoirs.
Contact:
Gaylene Ore, Ore Communications
gaylene@orecommunications.com
970-531-2336
Contact
Ore Communications, IncContact
Gaylene Ore
970-531-2336
visitgrandcounty.com
Gaylene Ore
970-531-2336
visitgrandcounty.com
Categories