S&W Kitchens and Wolfe-Rizor Interiors Win Remodeling Award

S&W Kitchens and Wolfe-Rizor Interiors won top honors with a National win in the Whole House category for the 2022 Chrysalis Awards. Designers Krista Agapito of S&W Kitchens and Abigail Rizor of Wolfe-Rizor turned a very run-of-the-mill condominium into the perfect home for the clients.