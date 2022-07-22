S&W Kitchens and Wolfe-Rizor Interiors Win Remodeling Award
S&W Kitchens and Wolfe-Rizor Interiors won top honors with a National win in the Whole House category for the 2022 Chrysalis Awards. Designers Krista Agapito of S&W Kitchens and Abigail Rizor of Wolfe-Rizor turned a very run-of-the-mill condominium into the perfect home for the clients.
Winter Park, FL, July 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Continuing to set new standards of professionalism, 79 companies from across the United States were named winners at the 2022 Chrysalis Awards for Remodeling Excellence, one of the most prestigious awards in the remodeling industry. The entries were judged on overall design, the creative use of space and materials, and the degree to which the project enhanced the original structure.
S&W Kitchens and Wolfe-Rizor Interiors won top honors with a National win in the Whole House category. Designer Krista Agapito and Abigail Rizor worked with the client on what began as a very beige condominium to make it perfect for their new down-sized home.
“S&W Kitchens has won nine Chrysalis Awards in the past six years, demonstrating their ongoing commitment to professionalism and excellence,” says Ken Kanline director of the program.
S&W Kitchens is a family owned and operated Design Build firm in Central Florida and Tampa since 1977. With six locations in Florida: Longwood, Winter Park, Windermere, Palm Harbor, Brevard and Tampa, S&W Kitchens has a beautiful showroom near you with designers that can help you dream your perfect home. Contact Lori Bragg at lori@sandwkitchens.com for more information.
Wolfe-Rizor Interiors is an internationally recognized interior design firm located for 27 years in the heart of Winter Park, Florida. The family-owned boutique firm specializes in high end custom residential design.
The Chrysalis Awards program, begun in 1994, recognizes the nation’s best work in fourteen general categories of residential and commercial remodeling. The Chrysalis Awards are open to every professional remodeler and design professional in the United States.
More pictures and information of the 2022 award-winning projects can be seen on Chrysalis website http://www.chrysalisawards.com/remodeler/SandWKitchens/index.html beginning in August . For more information about the Chrysalis Awards, contact Ken Kanline at 888-263-5687 or at ken@buildingsongs.com
