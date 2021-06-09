United Capital Partners Sources $150MM Debt Refinance Facility
United Capital Partners sources a $150MM debt refinance facility for a customer in the cannabis sector.
Houston, TX, June 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The client, in the cannabis sector, needed to refinance a maturing note of $150MM.
United Capital Partners was able to successfully source the full $150MM and refinance the existing note. The client, with operations in multiple states and burning cash due to its growth strategy, was able to refinance a $150MM maturing note through United Capital Partners.
Jennifer Blake
713-907-0372
unitedcapllc.com
