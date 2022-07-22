Homeinc Announces Expansion Into Georgia
Fort Lauderdale, FL, July 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- A company that has helped many Florida homeowners sell their properties more quickly and profitably has announced its plans to expand its service area to Georgia, with an official effective date of June 25th.
The company, Homeinc, purchases homes as-is, eliminating the need for sellers to make pre-sale repairs or pay many of the additional costs usually associated with such sales. Homeinc's team, which can boast a combined 70 years of experience in real estate sales, will continue to maintain offices in Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Florida. The move into Georgia enables the team to bring their skills and expertise to Peach State home sellers while still serving their Florida clientele.
"We're tremendously excited to announce this significant step forward for Homeinc," said a spokesperson for the company. "We're confident that the same techniques and customer care we've used to help Florida homeowners sell their properties will prove just as popular in Georgia."
Homeinc buys homes in all states of repair, including those with structural problems, roof damage, and code violations. Its acquisition managers analyze each home's age, condition, and potential sale challenges before making a cash offer. The company then performs necessary repairs or other modifications while covering probate costs, closing fees, and other expenses on the seller's behalf. Sellers need not pay commissions to Homeinc.
"We make the entire process as smooth and uncomplicated as possible for the sellers we work with," notes the spokesperson. "We work through licensed escrow agents and title companies to ensure prompt, professional results. Our system allows us to close sales in as little as five days, transferring the cash directly to the seller's bank account." This quick route to a cash offer presents one of two main ways Homeinc can facilitate sales. Sellers who prefer to focus on earning top dollar for their homes can also use Homeinc's listing services. This option includes input from a dedicated real estate team, home improvement recommendations, and advanced marketing techniques to help ensure the most profitable sale. (A backup cash offer gives sellers additional peace of mind.)
Homeinc encourages Georgia homeowners to contact the company for more information or to get a head start on their selling journey. Interested parties can call or text the Fort Lauderdale office toll-free at (888) 850-2636. They can also visit the Homeinc website at homeinc.com and click "Get an Offer" to request a free quote.
Categories