United Capital Secures Terms for a $200MM Term Debt & Growth Capital Facility
United Capital secures terms for a high growth entity in the digital streaming sector.
Houston, TX, January 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The customer, in the digital music streaming sector, was looking to refinance current debt and expand the facility to ensure they had the liquidity to make acquisitions of high value portfolios in the market place. United Capital Partners, through its diverse funder/investor resources, was able to secure terms for a $200MM term debt growth facility.
United Capital Partners
