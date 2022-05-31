United Capital Partners Sources $15MM Revolving Line of Credit for Customer
United Capital Partners sources a $15MM revolving line of credit for a South American customer in the cellular mobile sector.
Houston, TX, May 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The customer, an international distributor of cell phones and accessories, was in need of a growth capital facility for their USA and Canadian operations. United Capital Partners was able to secure a $15MM revolving line of credit based on accounts receivable and inventory. This facility would give the customer the liquidity to continue to expand while having access to cash from their outstanding invoices and their inventory values.
