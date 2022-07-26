LT Senior Services to Host Aging Well Expo

LT Senior Services is excited to announce the return of the annual Aging Well Expo on September 27, 2022, 8:30 AM - 12:30 PM, at the Lakeway Activity Center. Co-sponsored by Alzheimer’s Texas, the Aging Well Expo will feature special presentations by medical, financial, and wellness experts, including Mica Alvarado of Alzheimer's Texas, Dr. Mark Carlson of Be Well MD, Medicare Expert Scott Gidley, and Dr. Laura Salazar of Baylor Scott & White Health.