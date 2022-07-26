LT Senior Services to Host Aging Well Expo
LT Senior Services is excited to announce the return of the annual Aging Well Expo on September 27, 2022, 8:30 AM - 12:30 PM, at the Lakeway Activity Center. Co-sponsored by Alzheimer’s Texas, the Aging Well Expo will feature special presentations by medical, financial, and wellness experts, including Mica Alvarado of Alzheimer's Texas, Dr. Mark Carlson of Be Well MD, Medicare Expert Scott Gidley, and Dr. Laura Salazar of Baylor Scott & White Health.
Austin, TX, July 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Austin has the nation’s fastest-growing population of 55- to 64-year-olds, and the second fastest-growing population of older adults 65 and up. LT Senior Services was founded as a resource to serve and engage the Lake Travis area’s aging adults and their families.
“It is abundantly clear that it is to everyone’s benefit to take steps toward making the most of our lives in order to ‘age well,’” said LT Senior Services Founder and President Cyndi Cummings. “Gaining information from professionals enables us to better face the physical, mental, and emotional challenges that lie ahead and lead our best lives.”
Dozens of vendors and exhibitors will be on hand to offer products, services, solutions, and ideas for aging well. Plum Creek Pharmacy will also be onsite providing flu shots for attendees. The event is free to attend and includes complimentary breakfast and lunch.
Additional details along with registration information about the event and information for interested vendors and exhibitors may be found at https://ltseniorservices.org/aging-well-expo.
About LT Senior Services:
LT Senior Services, a non-profit organization founded in 2018, consists of businesses and non-profit organizations that are passionate about serving the aging adult community of the Lake Travis area. LT Senior Services hosts monthly webinars, two Shred Days annually, and their signature event, the Aging Well Expo each fall. In addition to hosting other events and initiatives, all events hosted by LT Senior Services are free to attendees. Find out more information by visiting www.ltseniorservices.org.
