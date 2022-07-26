James Sloan Appears to be in a Dead Heat in the Race for Tennessee House of Representatives District 63 Seat – Primary August 4th
Franklin, TN, July 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- James Sloan, a conservative Republican candidate for Tennessee House of Representatives District 63, has emerged as a "dark horse" in the race to capture the House seat vacated by Representative Glen Casada and appears to be in a dead heat for the win according to Sloan’s campaign staff after unofficial polling of District 63 voters in Williamson County this past week.
Sloan’s campaign staff are excited by what they are hearing from the voters, but caution that while news from the voters is encouraging, this race is far from over. “There is just a little over a week before the primary on August 4th; however, early voting started on July 15th and we need everyone to come out to vote and help James over the top,” emphasized Sloan’s campaign staff members.
“The voters are indicating that they are tired of special interest PACs, unions, and the political establishment trying to influence their vote to pack the Tennessee Senate and House with more 'yes' politicians who are not looking out for the interest of the day to day citizens of the state,” Sloan’s staff continued, “And, they feel James Sloan is the political outsider with deep local Williamson County roots that will fight for District 63 and be their voice.”
Sloan is a long time resident of Williamson County and is a graduate of the local school system as an alumni of Page High School and was on the Commanding Staff of the ROTC. He went on to attend college and complete his medical didactic and clinical training at institutions in middle Tennessee. Sloan has been employed in healthcare for the last 11 years and currently works as an electro-cardiology telemetry technologist at one of the largest cardiac centers in the world, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, TN, and prior to that was a clinical staff supervisor with one of the largest real-time cardiac patient monitoring centers in the United States based in Franklin, TN.
“As far as, the gun issue, I stand with the words of the late Charlton Heston in that 'you can have my gun when you pry it out of my cold, dead hand', Sloan reiterated. “And, I will have the same stance on any of the issues surrounding our civil rights and civil liberties,” Sloan continued. “Some of my primary concerns on my platform are: pro-life issues, infrastructure, healthcare, mental health issues, low taxes, back to the basics in our schools and school safety, as well as, public safety infrastructure for natural or man-made disasters, and preservation of Tennessee’s culture, life style, parks, recreation, and land set aside for green space, agriculture, and areas for protection from over development,” Sloan said.
“In reference to infrastructure, I feel that tax dollars should be spent with Tennessee contractors and businesses to keep the money in the state and contracts awarded should require a majority percent of the employees to be Tennessee residents,” Sloan commented.
His opponents in the race are: Jake McCalmon, a California resident who has only recently moved to Tennessee in the past 4-5 years and owns a martial arts training school; and Laurie Cordoza-Moore, CEO of a 501 (c) (3) non-profit, Proclaiming Justice to the Nations, that she started and manages as her primary employment.
James Sloan
615-788-6592
www.sloanfortn.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/james-sloan-054063241
