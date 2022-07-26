Full-Service Digital Agency EZ Rankings to Move from .org to .com
EZ Rankings has officially transitioned from ezrankings.org to ezrankings.com.
Philadelphia, PA, July 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Since 2010, EZ Rankings has offered digital solutions to customers all around the world. The company began with SEO, experienced growth over time, and is currently branching out into full-service digital solutions.
Since the company's start, ezrankings.org has served as its official website. The full-service digital marketing agency, however, has decided to switch from .org to .com in a novel move.
Mansi Rana, the managing director of EZ Rankings, commented on the change by saying, "We're thrilled to tell you that EZ Rankings' official website is changing from ezrankings.org to ezrankings.com. We would like to officially announce that from now on, we are ezrankings.com to all of our clients and prospective future partners."
EZ Rankings: A Journey of Success
Over the years, the company has had tremendous success. The digital agency began with SEO services before expanding into additional digital services including web design and development, content creation, and ORM, to mention a few. Additionally, they have had outstanding success with their more recent offerings, such as mobile app development and app store optimization.
International businesses have relied on EZ Rankings as a trustworthy digital partner. The firm has handled over 10,000 accounts and served 32+ different countries; therefore, it has the experience and knowledge to achieve outcomes.
With a 92% client retention rate, EZ Rankings is trusted for its work by its clients. Additionally, the agency has a team of 140+ marketing professionals who use the latest tools and technologies to produce successful campaigns for customers.
The company has been a digital partner for various businesses across multiple domains. Some of the known clients of the firm include Kajaria, Casio, and Yatra.
The Switch from .org to .com
After having such great success with the .org domain, the business is now transitioning to .com. The company wants to increase its position as a global digital agency by expanding worldwide through ezrankings.com. Furthermore, since .com is a widely used domain, it is simple to remember and recall. With a .com extension, any client can easily search and get in touch with EZ Rankings.
In terms of domain association, clients can recognize and relate to ezrankings.com. Being a well-known brand and an established provider of digital services, EZ Rankings move to the .com domain seems natural.
Additionally, with the .com website, the digital agency hopes to expand its global presence and let its present clients know about this change as well. With a .com domain extension, the company aims to establish a trust factor with all of its clients.
EZ Rankings is Here to Stay
The core principles of EZ Rankings persist despite the change from .org to .com. The organization is committed to providing clients with the best results possible, and with this new expansion, they are even more enthusiastic and dedicated in their efforts. Even with a new face, the fundamentals for this organization remain the same.
Since the company's start, ezrankings.org has served as its official website. The full-service digital marketing agency, however, has decided to switch from .org to .com in a novel move.
Mansi Rana, the managing director of EZ Rankings, commented on the change by saying, "We're thrilled to tell you that EZ Rankings' official website is changing from ezrankings.org to ezrankings.com. We would like to officially announce that from now on, we are ezrankings.com to all of our clients and prospective future partners."
EZ Rankings: A Journey of Success
Over the years, the company has had tremendous success. The digital agency began with SEO services before expanding into additional digital services including web design and development, content creation, and ORM, to mention a few. Additionally, they have had outstanding success with their more recent offerings, such as mobile app development and app store optimization.
International businesses have relied on EZ Rankings as a trustworthy digital partner. The firm has handled over 10,000 accounts and served 32+ different countries; therefore, it has the experience and knowledge to achieve outcomes.
With a 92% client retention rate, EZ Rankings is trusted for its work by its clients. Additionally, the agency has a team of 140+ marketing professionals who use the latest tools and technologies to produce successful campaigns for customers.
The company has been a digital partner for various businesses across multiple domains. Some of the known clients of the firm include Kajaria, Casio, and Yatra.
The Switch from .org to .com
After having such great success with the .org domain, the business is now transitioning to .com. The company wants to increase its position as a global digital agency by expanding worldwide through ezrankings.com. Furthermore, since .com is a widely used domain, it is simple to remember and recall. With a .com extension, any client can easily search and get in touch with EZ Rankings.
In terms of domain association, clients can recognize and relate to ezrankings.com. Being a well-known brand and an established provider of digital services, EZ Rankings move to the .com domain seems natural.
Additionally, with the .com website, the digital agency hopes to expand its global presence and let its present clients know about this change as well. With a .com domain extension, the company aims to establish a trust factor with all of its clients.
EZ Rankings is Here to Stay
The core principles of EZ Rankings persist despite the change from .org to .com. The organization is committed to providing clients with the best results possible, and with this new expansion, they are even more enthusiastic and dedicated in their efforts. Even with a new face, the fundamentals for this organization remain the same.
Contact
EZ RankingsContact
Mansi Rana
1-855-763-0320
https://www.ezrankings.com
India: +91-956-0133711
Email: contactus@ezrankings.com
Mansi Rana
1-855-763-0320
https://www.ezrankings.com
India: +91-956-0133711
Email: contactus@ezrankings.com
Categories