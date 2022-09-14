Microtel Inn & Suites, Athens Completes Major & Historic Renovation
Athens, GA, September 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Innovation Hospitality is pleased to announce that effective October 1, 2020, the company completed a major renovation at the Microtel Inn & Suites located at 1050 Ultimate Drive, Athens, Georgia. Innovation Hospitality was founded in 2019 by Sunita Patel & Brandon Snuffer, is based out of the greater Atlanta area. Owner Sunita Patel stated, “We are elated to bring the newest renovation package rolled out for Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. We look forward to expanding our holdings to the greater Athens area and look forward to extending our hospitality to the residents and visitors to Athens, Bulldog Country.”
Microtel by Wyndham is an award-winning chain of more than 340economy hotels located throughout North America, the Philippines and China. Consistently over-delivering on guest expectations, Microtel is the only all new-construction hotel in the economy segment. Ranked best-in-class by organizations like The Harris Poll®," Microtel's rich award-recognized heritage is backed by 16 J.D. Power honors– the most of any hotel brand in the economy segment. Microtel prides itself on being an innovator, offering a midscale experience at an economy price with an array of complimentary amenities including free Wi-Fi and continental breakfast. We also offer an opportunity to earn and redeem points through Wyndham Rewards®, the brand's guest loyalty program.
For sales or assistance, please contact:
Renee Crayton, Sales at Renee.Crayton@InnHDT.com or Sanam5902@Yahoo.com
Microtel Inn & Suites, Athens, Georgia, direct at 706-389-4836
