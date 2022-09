Baymont Inn & Suites, Covington, Georgia Completes Major & Historic Renovation

Covington, GA, September 14, 2022 --( PR.com )-- Innovation Hospitality is pleased to announce that effective August 1, 2020, the company completed a major renovation at the Baymont Inn & Suites, located at 10111 Alcovy Road, Covington, Georgia. Innovation Hospitality was founded in 2019 by Sunita Patel & Brandon L. Snuffer, and is based out of the greater Atlanta area. Owner & president Sunita Patel stated, “We are elated to bring the newest renovation package rolled out for Baymont Inn & Suites by Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. We look forward to expanding our holdings to the greater Covington area and look forward to extending our hospitality to the residents and visitors to Covington, Film Studio Country.”Check with the Baymont Inn & Suites, Covington, Georgia to find out more information about the great amenities that they have to offer.For sales or assistance, please Contact:Renee Crayton, Sales at Renee.Crayton@InnHDT.com Baymont Inn & Suites, Covington, direct at 770-787-4900