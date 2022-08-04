Lymphatic Massage for Health and Wellness at Body in Balance
More and more we hear the health news that plagues us, cancer and other inflammatory diseases are on the rise. Fact is, we live in a toxic world, much of which is not under our control. Lymphatic drainage massage is a tool used to help the body's natural process rid toxins from the body.
Rocky Hill, CT, August 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- MLD is a form of very light massage that encourages lymph flow in the body. A gentle, non-invasive manual technique that has a powerful effect on the body. The lymph system both delivers nutrients to the cells and carries away excess water, cellular waste, bacteria, viruses and toxins. By stimulating this system, it helps drain puffy, swollen tissues, supports the body's immune system, helps the body heal from surgery, and aids the body's natural waste removal or detoxification. The lymphatic system is located directly beneath the skin, so pumping and circular movements are very light. It can be used as a whole-body treatment or used for the head, neck and face.
Some of the immediate benefits of the work:
- You may feel more energy
- Within a day or two may experience water loss/ inch loss
- Brighter/firmer skin
- Pain Relief of areas of injury or swelling
- Skin abrasions/ burns could heal quicker
- Deep Relaxation
Some of the immediate benefits of the work:
- You may feel more energy
- Within a day or two may experience water loss/ inch loss
- Brighter/firmer skin
- Pain Relief of areas of injury or swelling
- Skin abrasions/ burns could heal quicker
- Deep Relaxation
Contact
Body in Balance Healthier LivingContact
Cheri Garet
860-478-7614
www.bodyinbalancehealthierliving.com
Cheri Garet
860-478-7614
www.bodyinbalancehealthierliving.com
Categories