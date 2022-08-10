Donna M. Mark Celebrated as a Professional of the Year for 2022 and as a Featured Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Glenolden, PA, August 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Donna M. Mark of Glenolden, Pennsylvania has been celebrated as a Featured Member and a Professional of the Year for 2022 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare education. These important individuals exemplify tenacity. They realize that in order to reach their goals, they must never give up and continue to strive to become influential in their profession.
About Donna M. Mark
Donna M. Mark is a medical assistant instructor at MTC Training and an adjunct professor at Hussian College in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. With over 22 years' experience, Donna teaches students clinical skills, phlebotomy, EKG, vital signs, and medical assisting courses. She is experienced in medical assisting and family medicine.
Previously, Donna served as a medical assistant at Brookhaven Medical Center, a patient care technician at Riddle Memorial Hospital, and an orthopedic patient coordinator at Premier Sports and Spine Rehabilitation Division. She also served as a medical assistant instructor at Pennsylvania Institute of Technology.
Donna obtained an Associate Degree in Medical Technology from CHI Institute and a B.S. in Science from Neumann University in 2013. She attended the Delaware County Emergency Services Training Center to earn her EMT-B and EMT-B EVOC and also completed Fire I at Delaware State First Academy. She is IV Certified, OSHA Certified, CPR Certified, and PA-EMT-B.C. Donna is currently attending Eastern University to obtain her Masters for Education in Curriculum and Instruction.
Born October 1, 1974, in Springfield, Pennsylvania, Donna has one son named Andrew. In her spare time, she enjoys photography and the outdoors.
For further information, contact https://www.hussiancollege.edu/.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hardcover publication where we provide our members current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
