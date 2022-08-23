Dr. Vikki Georges Hufnagel Recognized as an Honored Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Woodland Hills, CA, August 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Vikki Georges Hufnagel of Woodland Hills, California has been recognized as an Honored Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the healthcare field.
About Dr. Vikki Georges Hufnagel
Affectionately known as “Dr. Vikki,” Dr. Georges Hufnagel is a medical expert, trained surgeon, best-selling author, talk radio host, public speaker, and most importantly, a health rights activist. She has over 40 years of experience as a gynecological surgeon specializing in obstetrics and reproductive genetics. She is also a bioethics OB/Gyn and the director of the Hufnagel Bioethics Institute, an organization providing health rights, civil rights, human rights and related services. Dr. Georges Hufnagel works to educate women about hysterectomy, (morcellation issues), breast implants, tubal ligation risks/side effects, and to create social change. She is also the founder of Do It News.
Through her training, experience and employing the state of the art and latest advances in surgical techniques, (Plasma State Process), Dr. Georges Hufnagel created and developed “Female Reconstructive Surgery” (FRS). FRS is an alternative to hysterectomy for non-cancerous conditions such as fibroids and uterine prolapse. She is currently writing a FRS textbook to teach others operations to save female organs and repair them.
Born in Chula Vista, California on March 17, 1949, Dr. Georges Hufnagel was raised in San Ysidro, California with Hispanic family members coming from humble beginnings. She also is part Choctaw. As a child she watched a program on Albert Schweitzer and was inspired to become a physician. Vikki attended Nova High School - a Ford Foundation advanced teaching institute and then went on to the University of California Berkeley. There, she was a founding member of the Berkeley Women’s Health Collective and helped to establish the first free clinic for women at the school. She wrote chapters for the revolutionary self-help book, “Our Bodies, Ourselves” (Simon and Schuster), with members of the Boston Bread and Roses Collective. This early work was focused on education of women about their bodies. As a student at Berkeley, Vikki set up the first classes on women’s health. One of her student papers in infectious disease revealed that the Dalkon Shield was killing women. Vikki worked with Caesar Chavez to set up a La Raza health clinic for farm workers. At UCSF she was offered several residencies but chose to study gynecology to help improve the surgical standards in that field. She elected to become a surgeon after the head of the medical department had misdiagnosed her condition which led to a surgical emergency for a ruptured gallbladder. After completing her studies at UCSF, she went on to study at the prestigious Cedars Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles. Dr. Vikki wrote educational materials to educate female patients and set up lecture series on women’s health. She headed up the educational program of the Ovulation Method WHO grant. As a resident she presented major breakthroughs in clinical research at the ACOG.
Dr. Georges Hufnagel served as the physician head for the March of Dimes and was awarded a Fellowship in Maternal Nutrition at Chapel Hill. She created a Preconception Protocol for pregnancy that focused on genetics and prevention of fetal birth defects. Her reputation as a diagnostic wizard was known by the clinic patients and she was labeled, “The Huf.” It was said that if you had been to all the top gynecologists in Beverly Hills and still were not cured, you went to see the “Huf.” Her advances in ultrasound resulted in the development of intra-operative gynecological ultrasound, bimanual exam with ultrasound, routine scanning for ovarian cancer, and fetal bonding for improved prenatal care. Dr. Vikki’s papers were honored at the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology annual meetings.
Dr. Vikki Georges Hufnagel founded the Institute for Reproductive Health (IRH) as an educational resource and legislature center. Through the IRH, she worked with California Senator Diane Watson (now Congresswoman Watson) (retired) and other dignitaries for the successful passage of the nation's first informed consent law, Senate Bill 835. Known as "Informed Consent to Hysterectomy," this law and subsequent laws makes it mandatory for physicians in the states of California, New York, and Texas to fully inform women on the complications of, and alternatives and options to hysterectomy.
Dr. Hufnagel is the first physician to come forth and fully expose and document the massive female surgical abuses in the United States, (Hysterectomies in the United States, 1965-1984, Vital & Health Statistics; U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, December 1987). She provided testimony before the U.S. Congress and the National Institute of Health on gender issues in medicine. She also provided vital information and was instrumental as a whistle blower regarding the Bill Cosby case and other celebrity legal cases. She uncovered, researched, witnessed, wrote about, testified about, and created laws concerning abuses in women’s medicine. As one of the few physicians to testify on behalf of female patients, Dr. Vikki has been called the "Ralph Nader" of women's health care. Because of her activism, she faces ongoing backlash as she continues to expose current abuses in women's health care.
Dr. Vikki served as a UN delegate to the International Women’s Meeting in Beijing and was nominated repeatedly for the Nobel Prize by her patients. Dr. Vikki Georges Hufnagel has written two books, "No More Hysterectomies" and "No More Menopause.” Her books can be purchased at www.lulu.com.
She has also been featured in numerous articles and publications.
Dr. Georges Hufnagel is affiliated with and also helped fund the Yale Investigations Program. They were working on the causes of drug addiction. Dr. Vikki notes that over time we are learning that some genes have a higher risk of addiction. This is important because it can be told to patients so they can avoid chemicals that place them at risk. In her work on genetics, Dr. Georges Hufnagel has found that some genomes can cause cancer when a patient is exposed to other substances. It can be something as simple as sand. She found that lung cancer can be stimulated in certain genomes in humans that are exposed to desert sand.
Dr. Vikki obtained her MD from the University of California in San Francisco in 1974. Currently, she does not practice medicine in the USA; she only provides educational consults and legal reviews. In her spare time, Vikki enjoys shooting arrows and ax throwing.
“I have worked for 30 years to change women's medicine. I am doing my best against a massive tidal wave of money, power, and authority who do not want medicine to change for women,” said Dr. Georges Hufnagel.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their publication and on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in an annual hardcover journal and in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
