Jerome C. Axelrod Recognized as a VIP Member for 2022 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Houston, TX, September 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Jerome C. Axelrod of Houston, Texas has been recognized as a VIP Member for 2022 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of finance.
About Jerome C. Axelrod
Jerome C. Axelrod is the managing director of Stark Capital, a financial investment firm providing discretionary risk management in the Houston, Texas area. With over 44 years’ experience, Axelrod provides financial advice and related services to high net worth individuals and institutions.
Prior to working at Stark Capital, Axelrod was managing director at Burnham Securities Inc., senior vice president of the Institutional Investor Group at Citigroup Smith Barney, and senior vice president of Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette Graphic.
Axelrod is involved with numerous charitable organizations. He is a founding board member of both the Houston Children’s Museum and Orchestra X, which provides mental health services in some of Chicago’s most under-served areas. In addition, he is on the advisory board of Interface Ministries and has chaired the Anti-Defamation League’s southwest region.
Born April 16, 1941 in Houston, Texas, Axelrod earned his B.A. in General Studies, cum laude from Harvard University in 1963. He went into his family’s furniture business briefly before deciding to enter the investment field.
In his spare time, Axelrod enjoys physical fitness and musical symphonies.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
