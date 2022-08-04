Dr. Ankita Singh Scholarship Announced: Aims to Support Future Doctors
Physician Ankita Singh Provides Scholarship Funds for Students Studying Medicine.
Phoenix, AZ, August 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- A new scholarship has been announced that will be awarded to students planning to pursue a career in medicine. The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin offers the Dr Ankita Singh Scholarship and will provide financial assistance annually to one student. Dr. Singh is a gastroenterologist who immigrated to the United States from India. She hopes this scholarship will help encourage more people from diverse backgrounds to enter the medical field. Scholarship winners will be chosen based on academic excellence, leadership qualities, and community service involvement. Applications are currently being accepted.
Ankita Sing was born and raised in India. She defied stereotypes from a young age, determined to serve the people. She introduced this PR scholarship to help support future doctors and medical students and encourage more diversity in the field. "I hope this scholarship will provide opportunities for those who might not otherwise have them," said Dr. Singh. "I want to help create a more diverse and inclusive medical environment."
The Dr. Ankita Singh Scholarship is just one way that the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin is working to support future doctors. She said she had always had a keen interest in health and fitness from a young age. In college, she decided to pursue a career in medicine.
She believes this scholarship will change the world by supporting future doctors and medical students from diverse backgrounds. "It's so important to have a variety of perspectives in the field of medicine," said Dr. Singh. "I'm thrilled to be able to offer this scholarship and help support the next generation of doctors."
She hopes this scholarship will also help shape a future doctor's career with some ease knowing they have this financial support. Dr. Ankita told us, "I want to help create a more diverse and inclusive medical environment." The Dr. Ankita Singh Scholarship is a fantastic way to support future doctors from diverse backgrounds.
About Doctor Ankita Singh:
Ankita Singh, born and raised in India, has been a medical doctor practicing in the United States for the last ten years. She completed her college in India at one of the most prestigious medical colleges.
Right after her graduation, she started working at a local hospital. Soon after, she also met her future husband, introduced by a mutual family friend.
In 2008, they married and immigrated to the USA to head towards a brighter future. In 2009, they had their first child.
In addition to her work as a doctor, Dr. Singh is also passionate about education and giving back to her community. That's why she's excited to announce the launch of the Dr. Ankita Singh Scholarship, which will provide financial assistance to future doctors committed to providing care for underserved populations.
"I am grateful for the opportunities I have had in my career," said Dr. Singh. "And I want to make sure that other talented young people have the same opportunities, regardless of their financial circumstances. This scholarship will help to make that happen."
If you are a future doctor or medical student, check out the Dr. Ankita Singh Scholarship. For more information, please visit their website.
Dr. Ankita Singh
561-231-9436
https://drankitasinghscholarship.com
