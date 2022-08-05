Award-Winning Author, Influencer, and Childress Ink Client Alyshia Hull Speaks at 45th Annual Maranatha Christian Writer's Conference
Award-winning journalist, author, blogger and influencer, Alyshia Hull, joins faculty of the 45th annual Maranatha Christian Writer’s Conference, September 22-24, 2022, in-person, at the Maranatha Bible and Conference Center on beautiful Lake Michigan.
Caledonia, MI, August 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The annual Maranatha Christian Writers Conference 2022 celebrates its 45th year, September 22-24, in-person, at the Maranatha Bible and Conference Center on beautiful Lake Michigan.
Honoring this momentous year, the conference features a packed program of industry professionals, including award-winning journalist, author, blogger and influencer, Alyshia Hull, who will be sharing social media tips and life-hacks for writers, and creating, setting, and achieving goals, the mission of Hull's Make Your Break online community and podcast.
Most recently Hull taught goal-setting and social media as guest faculty during Taylor University's Inspirational Writing Class, as part of its unique, Professional Publishing Major, offered through the school's College of Liberal Arts. "She is positive, upbeat, conversational, utterly social-media-savvy, and simply a joy to be around. I feel like her messages of positivity need to be heard more than ever, and I am honored to work with her," says Hull's literary agent, Kim Childress.
Hull started off as a freelance writer and speaker with the goal of getting children involved with reading, writing and goal-setting. With this mission in mind, she has worked with companies like Girls’ Life, Bossbabe.co, Intern Queen, American Greetings, ADWEEK, Rachael Ray, Rebel Girls, and other media outlets to promote this very message.
About Alyshia Hull
Alyshia Hull is a freelance writer, YouTuber, and the founder of Make Your Break, an online community for goal-setters. She is now also the proud owner of a rescue dog and new YouTube and Instagram star named Taco the pup.
Educations
Oswego State University, Oswego, NY, Bachelor of Communications, May 2019, Journalism
Awards
Rebel Talent, Advisory Board Member, supporting those with learning disabilities, 2020
SUNY Oswego journalism award for opinion writing, 2018
SUNY Oswego journalism award for editorial writing, 2018
About Maranatha's Christian Writers' Conferenc
At Maranatha's Christian Writers' Conference, you will learn not only the craft but also the culture of writing. For 45 years, we have been the right place to equip you to meet your writing goals. Maranatha's writing conference attracts novice and experienced writers from around the globe. The 2022 line-up also includes representatives from Baker Publishing, Bright Future Press, Childress Ink, Credo Publications, EA Publishing, Iron Stream Media, JET Marketing, Keys for Kids, Kregel Publications, Leverage Creative Group, Make Your Break, Write Now Editing, and more. Registration is open now, and space is limited. If you have a story to share, this conference has the proven ability to help you find publication success. Learn more, view the schedule, and register at MaranathaWriters.com.
For media inquiries, contact Erica Rinde, erica@maranathachristianwriters.com.
Maranatha Bible & Conference Center: 4759 Lake Harbor Road, Norton Shores, MI 49441, (231) 798-2161, MaranathaWriters.com.
Contact
Childress Ink, LLCContact
Kim Childress
517-410-8747
www.childressink.com
353 Green Ridge Dr. SE
Caledonia, MI 49316
