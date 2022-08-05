Award-Winning Author, Influencer, and Childress Ink Client Alyshia Hull Speaks at 45th Annual Maranatha Christian Writer's Conference

Award-winning journalist, author, blogger and influencer, Alyshia Hull, joins faculty of the 45th annual Maranatha Christian Writer’s Conference, September 22-24, 2022, in-person, at the Maranatha Bible and Conference Center on beautiful Lake Michigan.