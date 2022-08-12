Choose Happy Continues Spreading Positivity with Launch of Online Store
How one woman created a global brand helping others find their happiness.
Palm Beach, FL, August 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Choose Happy announced the launch of its online store devoted to its mission of spreading positivity. Founder Jill Liberman is devoted to helping others live a positive, happy life. "People ask me all the time why I'm so happy," said Liberman. "It got me thinking why more people aren't happy. I know people with good health, good jobs and beautiful families who aren't happy, and people with lots of challenges who are happy." That's when she wrote, "Choose Happy: Your Go-To-Guide to Living a Happier Life." The book has been named one of the top inspirational books of the year and a must read for five straight years. There are many books on happiness, but people connected to Liberman's authenticity and were attracted to her upbeat personality. She quickly became a sought-after motivational speaker lecturing around the world on happiness. People wanted more of Jill, Choose Happy and the company's positive messaging. That led to a global lifestyle brand devoted to spreading positivity. Ms. Liberman and her team launched the Choose Happy online store designed to help inspire people to spread positivity and good vibes.
www.choosehappy365.com
