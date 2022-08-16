Laurel Bank Machines Exhibits at 2022 Jack Henry Connect, August 30 - September 1 at San Diego Convention Center

Jack Henry connects people with financial institutions and solutions to serve their communities, along with an annual educational conference and technology showcase as an extension of its commitment to strengthening connections and forging relationships. The conference is a wonderful opportunity for banks, credit union leaders, and representatives to connect with technology partners, Jack Henry leadership and each other to discuss, grow, and learn together.