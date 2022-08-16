Laurel Bank Machines Exhibits at 2022 Jack Henry Connect, August 30 - September 1 at San Diego Convention Center
Jack Henry connects people with financial institutions and solutions to serve their communities, along with an annual educational conference and technology showcase as an extension of its commitment to strengthening connections and forging relationships. The conference is a wonderful opportunity for banks, credit union leaders, and representatives to connect with technology partners, Jack Henry leadership and each other to discuss, grow, and learn together.
San Diego, CA, August 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Since its founding in 1946, Laurel, a manufacturer specializing in cash-handling machines, has consistently been the world’s vanguard in developing the industry’s latest technologies that have contributed greatly to the efficiency and progress in cash handling operations worldwide.
Following products will be exhibited at 2022 Jack Henry Connect:
● Brand new Teller Cash Recycler (Z1)
Z1(TCR) will be shown with DynaCore(TM) by Add-On Technologies at the booth.
https://www.lbm.co.jp/en/gallery/z1/
● Friction Currency Counter/Discriminators (J Series)
https://www.lbm.co.jp/en/products/frictioncurrencycounter/
● Coin Counting Machine (LPC-3)
https://www.lbm.co.jp/en/products/coincountingmachine/
- Venue: San Diego Convention Center:
2022 Jack Henry Connect
- Contact: Laurel Bank Machines
https://www.lbm.co.jp/en/products/
Contact
Mick Takahara / GM
+81-3-3502-3311
