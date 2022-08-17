Texas Casting Director is Selected for the Casting Society of America
San Antonio, TX, August 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Native Texan and Casting Director Michael Druck joins a select group of individuals to be a part of The Casting Society of America, now known as The Casting Society.
The Casting Society of America (CSA) was created in February of 1982 with the intent of establishing a recognized standard of professionalism in the casting field and providing its members with a support organization to further their goals and protect their common interests. The founding members of the organization (which, at the time, was called the American Society of Casting Directors) were Mike Fenton, Al Onorato and Joe Reich.
CSA currently boasts close to 1000 members. CSA Casting Directors and Associates work around the world, with members based in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia and Africa.
There are currently only nine Casting Director level members based in Texas, and Michael is the sole one in San Antonio, TX.
“Although I am lucky to have worked over a decade in Austin, New York, and Los Angeles, it is nice to be based in San Antonio, which is rich in film history and will always be home to me,” says Druck.
Michael Druck, a graduate of Roosevelt High School, started his journey in show business as a talent agent at a boutique San Antonio firm. He established great relationships with busy casting offices and producers getting local actors on sets for films directed by the likes of Robert Rodriguez and Kimberly Pierce. After a number of years he segued to casting where he headed over 400 commercial advertisements and worked with such directors as Nia DaCosta and Richard Linklator on top of numerous independent films and streaming shows for networks as Netflix and Hulu.
“It is important to me that Casting Directors continue to have a seat at the table when it comes to production. We are the liaison between the actors and the producers and we need to continue to make sure all deals are fair and the creative team is confident they have found the perfect actor for their project. It really is a scavenger hunt at times and I love how each project is different.” says Druck.
Kat Steffens, Actress (Parkland), and founder of the San Antonio based Trifecta Acting and Performance Studio said the following:
“Michael Druck has dedicated years to developing talent and bringing film and television opportunities to San Antonio based actors. It is so important to have a CSA level casting director here in San Antonio to represent the city to the wider Texas Film Industry. Michael and his CSA status will no doubt help San Antonio be seen as a larger and legitimate film hub, and we as a film community are lucky to have him here."
San Antonio continues to grow as a hub in the commercial and film market With its rich film history and film studios such as Netflix and HBO having studios in Texas more opportunities will continue to flourish in this industry.
