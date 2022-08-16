The "Masked Saint" Chris Whaley Returns to the Ring

68-year-old pastor and former professional wrestler and vigilante Chris Whaley “The Masked Saint” is getting back in the professional wrestling ring. “It’s going to be a tag team match with my old partner, dentist, and professional wrestler Dr. Jim McDowell,” says Whaley. “It’ll be a first where two professional wrestlers who also have doctorate degrees are on the same team.”