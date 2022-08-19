Phillip Wright & Alex Giampietro Join Black Rhino Garage Floors; Launching New Website and Social Presence to Service Fort Lauderdale
The partners have launched a new website to provide clients with a thorough overview of their services and developed an increased social presence to connect with their needs.
Fort Lauderdale, FL, August 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Black Rhino Garage FloorsTM Fort Lauderdale is focused on providing the best experience possible for all your industrial, commercial, and residential flooring needs. They are experts in surface testing, concrete restoration, customized epoxy & polyaspartic flooring, diamond grinding, and are obsessed with every detail necessary to create the perfect finished floor. But don't just take their word for it, they have been certified as concrete floor specialists by major brands like Sherwin Willams, Citadel floors, and Husqvarna.
Recently, the company joined the Black Rhino Franchise and has released an accompanying website. It features a contemporary design, easy-to-navigate feel, and is inviting to new readers interested in the industry. The new website allows clients and readers to easily find information about the franchise, which highly rated flooring systems they offer, view testimonials of past clients, and even see a comprehensive gallery of their customized style options.
The excitement of joining the Black Rhino team comes with several benefits for the Fort Lauderdale branch.
- Access to Black Rhinos Garage FloorsTM national knowledge-base.
- Specialized onsite and safety training.
- 24/7 access to the franchise support team.
- Inclusion in BRGF unified social & web presence.
“We are excited to be part of the Black Rhino Garage Floors Family. We researched many different companies in this market and found that BRGF had the best products & services bar none.
“We are thrilled about all of the new services we will now be able to offer the Fort Lauderdale Area,” says founding partner Phillip Wright.
About Black Rhino
Black Rhino Garage Floors™ was founded by a partner at Pierce Benton LLC; A general contracting firm building custom residential homes, commercial buildings, and restaurants that held licenses in multiple states across the US. Along the way they discovered that just like building and renovating homes took a special design and build knowledge, so does renovating a garage.
Black Rhino Garage Floors™ was born from the need to create a specialized company that understands and has expertise in every aspect of your garage to the highest level. They searched out the best equipment, highest quality products and hired the most competent installers to complete each project. Check out some of our resources at https://fort-lauderdale.blackrhinogaragefloors.com/. Connect with them on socials at Facebook: /BlackRhinoGarageFloors, Instagram: @black_rhino_garage_floors_fl, and Twitter: @BRGFLauderdale
Contact
Phillip Wright
