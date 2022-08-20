Saelig Introduces WEROCK Scoria M240 Rugged Handheld Data PC
The WEROCK Scoria M240 Rugged Handheld Data PC, now available from Saelig, has been specifically designed for mobile data collection, and includes a high-end 1D/ 2D barcode scanner, phone, plus a 13-megapixel camera for capturing shipment information.
Fairport, NY, August 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Saelig Company, Inc. has introduced the WEROCK Scoria M240 Rugged Handheld Data PC, which includes a high-end 1D and 2D barcode scanner, a 13Mpxl camera, and fully-functioning telephone. The built-in camera enables the capture of images and documents, for recording shipment damage, parcel location, for instance. This compact (5.8” x 2.9” x 0.63”) mobile computer fits conveniently in a pocket or holster and can be comfortably operated with one hand. A large numeric keypad with 26 keys allows users to efficiently enter numbers and text information or control functions.
The Scoria M240 is powered by a 2GHz eight-core processor and includes 4GB RAM, with Android 11 as the operating system. It can be supplied with Google Mobile Services (GMS) if required. The phone capability offers VoLTE for high voice quality on mobile networks, and VoWiFi to ensure outstanding voice quality over a WLAN network. For indoor use, the device is equipped with Wi-Fi 5, while LTE 4G is available for outdoor use. The Scoria M240 offers Bluetooth 5, NFC and space for two SIM cards to allow connectivity with different networks.
The Scoria M240 handheld computer is designed for harsh working environments and has been IP 65 and MIL-STD-810G certified. It has been designed to operate in tough environmental conditions, such as rain, snow, dropping (from 4ft), shocks, vibrations, oscillations, extreme temperatures, etc. The built-in removable 17Wh battery offers up to 12 hours of runtime. Charging can be completed quickly via USB-C or an optional charging station.
The Scoria M240 rugged handheld PC has been specifically targeted at mobile data collection and provides logistics, manufacturing, and retail workers with a feature-rich tool that combines high-performance 1D and 2D scanning functions with LED aiming, plus seamless connectivity, imaging, communication, and ergonomic design.
Made by Germany-based WEROCK Technologies GmbH, an innovative manufacturer of industrial rugged tablets, notebooks and mobile computers, the Scoria M240 and its accessories are available now from WEROCK’s authorized USA distributor Saelig Company, Inc.
