National University of Uzbekistan Ranks Among Poet Gjekë Marinaj's Top Five Educational Institutions
Dallas, TX, August 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On May 26, 2022, the Mirzo Ulugbek National University of Uzbekistan, or NUUz, hosted a meeting with Albanian-American poet Dr. Gjekë Marinaj. Commenting on his experience with NUUz instructors and students, Marinaj said, "Having lectured and participated in a variety of panels at many universities throughout the world, I can confidently say the National University of Uzbekistan is among the top five higher educational institutions I have ever visited."
The poet visited the university, located in Uzbekistan's capital, Tashkent, while traveling in Central Asia to take part in a series of literary and cultural events.
NUUz is named in honor of a Mirzo Ulugbek, a major figure in Central Asian intellectual life in the 15th century.
Marinaj, who teaches at Dallas College, serves as director of Dallas-based world literature publisher Mundus Artium Press and editor of the journal Mundus Artium. According to American and international media, he has been repeatedly nominated for Nobel Prize in literature. He holds the title of Nation's Ambassador for his native Albania.
Participants in the meeting included NUUz vice-director of international relations R. Shirinova, dean Kh. Bakiev, faculty members Kh. Djlilova and K. Yusupova, and students of the university's faculty of foreign philology.
After thanking Marinaj at the start of the meeting, Shirinova provided the writer with an orientation to life at NUUz and to its students' achievements. She also wished him good luck, success, health and prosperity, since the meeting took place on his birthday.
Shirinova presented the visiting writer with memorable gifts, including national garments and a decorated plate to remind him of the Uzbek university. Bakiev also expressed gratitude and respect for Marinaj as the university's guest.
The faculty members also gave the participants a detailed overview of Marinaj's biography, including his forced exile after using poetry to protest against an oppressive government regime in Albania.
Although Dr. Marinaj spent only a few hours with the students, the exchange of ideas and emotions made a strong impression on the writer and his hosts.
The meeting featured NUUz student recitations from memory of English-language versions of Marinaj's works. The students also expressed their feelings about and discussed Marinaj's poetry and translations, focusing on his works' meaning, role and importance in international literature. During the lively conversation, the students asked many questions, showing a desire to learn about the writer, his personal life and works.
The writer noted the ability of all faculty and students to communicate in English as well as in any Western university, as well as to interpret language and literature with an outstanding degree of sophistication.
Marinaj thanked the audience for their hospitality, friendliness, welcoming spirit, precious gifts and sincerely interested, respectful attitude toward him and his writing. After thanking Marinaj again for his visit, the faculty members and students said in closing that they would look forward to meeting with him again.
Following his visit, Marinaj expressed further esteem for NUUz, emphasizing the university's modern approaches to teaching and learning, the institution's utilization of advanced technology, the up-to-date classrooms and other facilities, the incredibly comprehensive and well-organized libraries, and the students' and faculty members' high level of collaborative culture. The writer came away from the meeting feeling that the near future of Uzbekistan is in fine hands.
Marinaj commented, "I don't think the excellence of the National University of Uzbekistan stems entirely from its genius instructors, who love and know how to teach, or entirely from its brilliant students, who want and know how to learn. What ranks this university so high, as I see it, is an extremely constructive relationship between the leadership, faculty members and students, and how they achieve success by responding to each other’s academic needs and individual initiatives. My visit to the university was a professional highlight of my life."
Dr. Marinaj holds a PhD in Humanities with a concentration in literary studies and literary translation, as well as a Master of Arts in Humanities with a concentration in world literature studies. His numerous books of poetry, journalism and literary criticism have been released in a wide range of countries and languages.
Marinaj has received a great number of literary awards, including the Changwon KC International Literary Prize, and many other forms of recognition in a broad range of nations around the world. In the writer's view, the National University of Uzbekistan named after Mirzo Ulugbek merits a reputation as a top public university not only in Uzbekistan, but also in Central Asia and the entire world.
