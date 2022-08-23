37th Annual Judy Lopez Memorial Award for Children’s Literature
Los Angeles, CA, August 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Judy Lopez Memorial Award for Children’s Literature Presents Global Virtual Ceremony Fall 2022.
The 37th annual Judy Lopez Memorial Award for Children’s Literature hosted by the Women’s National Book Association, Los Angeles (WNBA-LA), will broadcast its virtual awards event on YouTube beginning Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 2 p.m. PDT.
The Judy Lopez Award is granted annually to works of literary excellence for nine- to 12-year-olds.
The award is in remembrance of Judy Lopez, a founding member of the Los Angeles Chapter of the Women’s National Book Association, who was passionate about seeing children’s literature of quality recognized and rewarded.
This year’s medalist is How to Find What You’re Not Looking For (Kokila), by Veera Hiranandani; a 2022 Jane Addams Children’s Book Award Winner, a 2022 Sydney Taylor Book Award Winner, a 2022 ALSC Notable Children’s Book, and winner of the 2021 New York Historical Society Children’s History Book Prize.
Honor Book awards go to Barefoot Dreams of Petra Luna by Alda P. Dobbs (Sourcebooks Young Readers), Red, White and Whole by Rajani LaRocca (Quill Tree Books), and Starfish by Lisa Fipps (Nancy Paulsen Books).
The Judy Lopez Award was established in 1985. The renowned sculptor, Alex Shagin designed the medal that is awarded the winning book, which he modeled after Judy’s daughter, Coco. It is cast in solid bronze.
Books are available for purchase at www.Bookshop.org/shop/WNBALA and www.childrensbookworld.com. Donations are welcome to help promote the award and to support excellence in children’s literature. All contributions are tax deductible. The WNBA-LA is a registered 501(c)(3) organization.
About the Women’s National Book Association
The Women’s National Book Association was formed in New York during the women’s suffrage movement over 100 years ago on October 29, 1917 - just two days after the suffrage march on Fifth Avenue in New York City. A group of female booksellers, excluded from joining the all-male bookseller’s organizations, banded together to fight for equality for women.
Today the organization spans the US, with local chapters in Boston, Charlotte, Los Angeles, Nashville, New York City, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. Its membership is open to all individuals who support the WNBA’s mission to promote and connect the literary community in all its aspects—from those in book-related industries to those who love and support reading and literacy.
Over the years, the WNBA has presented literary events, seminars on bookselling techniques, published four books, sponsored book and author luncheons and dinners, led in-service courses for teachers on children’s books, participated in local book fairs, been active as a non-governmental organization member of the United Nations, and surveyed the status of women in publishing.
For more information, visit judylopezaward.org.
Media contact: Cynthia Levin: tialevin@sbcglobal.net
