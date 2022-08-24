Dismissal Time - a Short Film Making NYC Premiere on Sept. 9
Award-winning short film about high school bullying inspired by true events will make its NYC premiere at the New York True Venture Film Festival on Friday, Sept. 9 at 8pm.
New York, NY, August 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- What’s done in the dark will come to light.
That is the theme of the short film Dismissal Time - a film about an innocent black student victimized by vicious high school bullies and an administration that wants to sweep it under the rug. From the award-winning writer and director, André Joseph comes this real-life inspired story that deals with the themes of bullying, racism and social injustice. The hero is a teacher named Sharon Vance who makes it her mission to bring those responsible to task.
The short film was voted the winner for Audience Choice at the Indie Short Film Series in Charlottesville, VA this past July. It will make its New York City premiere at the New York True Venture Film Festival on Friday, September 9, 2022 at 8pm at the Producers Club Theaters on 358 West 44th Street. Tickets are now on sale at the NYTVFF page at FilmFreeway.
The goal of this short film is to empower people to speak out about social injustice and share their stories. Learn more by visiting the film's website and social media via Linktree.
About AJ Epyx Productions, LLC:
AJ Epyx Productions, LLC is a New York-based independent film production
and professional videography company created and operated by award-winning filmmaker André Joseph. Founded in 2008, AJ Epyx produced three professionally made feature film projects as well as four award-winning short films. Among the company's most successful projects include the crime-thriller Vendetta Games (Winner for Best Urban Action Film at the Cinemax-sponsored 2017 Urban Action Showcase and now streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Tubi) and the dramatic short film The Saxophonist (Winner for Best Film at the 2018 NY Jazz Film Festival and now streaming on The BeBop Channel app).
That is the theme of the short film Dismissal Time - a film about an innocent black student victimized by vicious high school bullies and an administration that wants to sweep it under the rug. From the award-winning writer and director, André Joseph comes this real-life inspired story that deals with the themes of bullying, racism and social injustice. The hero is a teacher named Sharon Vance who makes it her mission to bring those responsible to task.
The short film was voted the winner for Audience Choice at the Indie Short Film Series in Charlottesville, VA this past July. It will make its New York City premiere at the New York True Venture Film Festival on Friday, September 9, 2022 at 8pm at the Producers Club Theaters on 358 West 44th Street. Tickets are now on sale at the NYTVFF page at FilmFreeway.
The goal of this short film is to empower people to speak out about social injustice and share their stories. Learn more by visiting the film's website and social media via Linktree.
About AJ Epyx Productions, LLC:
AJ Epyx Productions, LLC is a New York-based independent film production
and professional videography company created and operated by award-winning filmmaker André Joseph. Founded in 2008, AJ Epyx produced three professionally made feature film projects as well as four award-winning short films. Among the company's most successful projects include the crime-thriller Vendetta Games (Winner for Best Urban Action Film at the Cinemax-sponsored 2017 Urban Action Showcase and now streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Tubi) and the dramatic short film The Saxophonist (Winner for Best Film at the 2018 NY Jazz Film Festival and now streaming on The BeBop Channel app).
Contact
AJ Epyx ProductionsContact
André Joseph
914-645-2866
https://ajepyxproductions.com/
André Joseph
914-645-2866
https://ajepyxproductions.com/
Multimedia
Categories