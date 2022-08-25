FlexTouch Unveils Touch Technology That Reduces Power Consumption, and Features Eco-Friendly Design and Manufacturing Process
San Jose, CA, August 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- FlexTouch Technologies Co., Ltd. ("FlexTouch"), a leading provider of metal mesh touch sensors for consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial control devices, today unveils its eco-friendly solution for touch display solutions for consumer electronic devices.
Thanks to its unique and patented technology which employs an additive process for copper plating, FlexTouch can save 95% of copper in its process as opposed to the subtractive process. In addition, its roll-to-roll manufacturing process allows the production of two sensor layers simultaneously on both sides of the substrate, saving time and energy.
Copper is highly conducive and provides the lowest sheet resistance and best signal-to-noise ratio (SNR). When combined with FlexTouch's patented design patterns, the solution dramatically reduces power consumption by up to 30% compared to other touch solutions.
The high SNR feature and the flexible copper and substrate material also allow thinner stack and more integrated solutions such as an integrated flex, which reduces the number of components in the touch solution. An added benefit of a thinner stack structure is that it allows better transmittance, which leads to less light loss and saves power for the entire display module.
The eco-friendly design also makes FlexTouch’s product an ideal solution for e-paper touch applications.
“Eco-friendly solution has always been our company's focus in the development of our product and manufacturing process,” says Esat Yilmaz, CTO of FlexTouch. "Our company is ISO14001 certified, which means we have adopted a company-wide environmentally conscious practice. We will continue to work with our suppliers and customers to develop solutions that are both high-performance and eco-friendly.”
About FlexTouch
FlexTouch is a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative touch sensors enabling touch display devices for consumer electronics, such as mobile phones, tablets, laptops, automotive, and industrial control devices. FlexTouch Technologies was founded in California, with R&D offices in Silicon Valley and manufacturing facilities in Wuzhen, China. For more information, visit https://www.flextouch.com.cn/en/.
Contact
Grant Yang
510-703-8507
flextouch.com.cn/en
