ADU.Works Opens Their First Showroom Facility | ADU.Works

With over 100 guests composed of homeowners and city council officers, the opening of ADU.Works’ first ADU showroom facility in Hayward was a massive success.
Hayward, CA, August 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The popularity of accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, had been booming in California and for good reason. These small homes are an affordable option for homeowners who need more living space, and they can be used to generate rental income. With the rising cost of housing in the state, there's been a big movement to build more low-cost ADUs. One of the industry pioneers in constructing these affordable ADUs without compromising build quality is ADU. Works. With the use of structural insulated panels, helical pile foundations, and engineered plan sets, the Bay Area builder is able to provide homeowners with ADU products that can be built in almost half the time and cost of a traditional ADU Builder.
“We wanted to create attractive flats for people looking for affordable living in great locations after living in ADUs ourselves. A quick look around, however, revealed that ADUs remained prohibitively expensive or otherwise unappealing. They took an awful lot of time to construct and both the customer service and the process were poor. We knew things could be so much better – so we did something about it.” -Conrad Kimball, Chief Executive Officer
To reassure homeowners about the quality of their materials and construction processes, ADU.Works decided to invest on having a showroom facility where homeowners can physically see and interact with a physically built ADU Model of their Mavericks M392 including a display exhibit of the solar panels used, countertop/vinyl floor options, sidings/roof materials and more.
Located in Hayward, California, the city council officers were present in the event alongside homeowners and other jurisdiction officials. With the aim to give the best ADU buying experience, the construction tech firm was also able to showcase their new innovative sales process called the “ADU Configurator” where homeowners can purchase and choose their build options seamlessly through the ADU.Works website. This innovation greatly aids in giving their customers an easier and more transparent purchase process.
"Our main goal is to be transparent with our customers as much as possible. With our showroom opening, this enables us to showcase and discuss our models, our materials, and our processes in a more effective and three dimensional way where homeowners can both see and touch everything that goes into one of our low-cost, no-compromise accessory dwelling units." -Ace Velarde, Chief Product Officer.
To make the event more than just about the company but rather more about building communities, the team of ADU.Works partnered up with various food trucks, mobile bar stations, merchandisers and a world-renowned DJ and music producer, Griffter. In addition, the company also conducted raffle promotions to all attendees wherein they were able to give (2) mobile speakers, (1) 55in Smart TV.
Moving forward, customers can now schedule a showroom tour with ADU.Works by booking through their website at www.adu.works/free-consultation or by reaching out to their Head of Sales - Kalhiel Dillard via phone number (+1 (650) 227 4810) or email (kd@adu.works).
The grand launch of ADU.Works’ showroom was a massive success and is genuinely grateful to all who came and supported the event. The team looks forward to hosting another open-house event in the following months while also having expansion plans in mind.
