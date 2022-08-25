Taylor’s Linden Mini Storage, Linden, North Carolina, Sold
Hilton Head Island, SC, August 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Midcoast Properties Inc. announces the recent sale of Taylor’s Linden Mini Storage, located in Linden, North Carolina. Midcoast Properties represented the seller, with Hal H. Tanner, III, as the lead broker. The facility was sold to a regional buyer.
The facility, situated on 10.4 +/- acres, with 35,352 RSF, consists of 265 traditional drive-up units and parking. There is a 9,200 RSF expansion that has been recently completed, which has added more drive-up units and climate-controlled units. This facility boasts high occupancy at nearly 100%, with the nearest competitor nine miles away. Amenities include wide asphalt drive aisles, gated access with keypad entry, partial perimeter fencing, security cameras, ample lighting, and an on-site rental office.
The location at 10889 Ramsey St. in Linden, NC is just 10 miles north of Fayetteville, NC, home to the Goodyear tire plant, one of the area’s largest employers. It is approximately 49 miles south of Raleigh, NC, 100 miles northwest of Jacksonville, NC, and 149 miles east of Charlotte, NC.
The self-storage market has been very active during the first half of 2022, with Midcoast Properties closing multiple transactions. Midcoast continues to be client-focused and serves as a valuable resource to self-storage owners, buyers, industry members, and investors.
As a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast, specializing in the self-storage industry, Midcoast Properties, Inc. offers brokerage services in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Midcoast welcomes your call for a confidential and complimentary market review and broker opinion of value.
For additional information, visit www.MidcoastProperties.com or contact:
Hal H. Tanner, III
(919) 922-5757
Hal@MidcoastProperties.com
