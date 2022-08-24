Black Cattle Burger Co. Announces Opening in Downtown St. Pete
St Petersburg, FL, August 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Benson Hospitality Group, in partnership with St. Pete local Shan Bakrac, is excited to announce the opening date for a delicious new addition to the downtown St. Pete food scene. Black Cattle Burger Co., a brand-new smash burger concept, will debut on September 6 on the popular Jannus Block.
Black Cattle Burger Co. will be located at 17 3rd Street North and will be open Sunday – Wednesday from 11 am – 12 am and Thursday – Saturday from 11 am – 3 am.
Black Cattle is a chef-driven concept offering simple, yet satisfying burgers with an emphasis on utilizing high-quality, fresh ingredients served in a thoughtfully designed and welcoming space.
“At Black Cattle Burger Co., we’ve brought back the classic burger and given it a modern twist,” said Corey Rose of Benson Hospitality. “We will never mask our beef’s flavor with unnecessary add-ons. Our burgers are the perfect blend of ground chuck, brisket, and short rib that doesn’t need anything other than classic yellow American cheese to make it one of the best burgers you’ve ever tasted.”
Black Cattle is committed to providing a quick, quality burger that customers will be able to enjoy within three minutes of ordering. As opposed to traditional burgers, smash burger patties weigh around 3 ounces and, as the name implies, are smashed on the griddle creating a browned, charred, and toasty flavor.
Black Cattle’s menu features five mouth-watering burgers. Keep it simple with the Half Calf, a single patty topped with cheese, fresh onion, pickle, ketchup, and mustard. Or kick it up a notch with the Black Pearl, a double patty piled high with cheese, griddled mushrooms, pickle, and homemade truffle aioli.
Don’t forget to compliment your burger with a side of fresh-cut seasoned fries best served with house-made fry sauce or queso.
In addition to classic burgers and fries, Black Cattle will offer hand-breaded chicken tenders sourced from all-natural farms. Customers can enjoy seasoned and crispy tenders with a house-made dipping sauce or on a sandwich.
No meal is complete without a delicious, sweet treat. Indulge in Black Cattle’s classic soft serve with sprinkles, which is available in chocolate, vanilla, or twist.
“I am so thrilled to bring Black Cattle Burger Co. to my hometown of St. Petersburg,” said Shan Bakrac. “The team at Benson Hospitality and I have worked tirelessly to deliver this incredible concept to the Sunshine City. After testing hundreds of recipes, we’ve found the perfect burger and we cannot wait for everyone to experience it.”
Black Cattle will power your midday meetings and late-night cravings. No matter when you visit, you will always be guaranteed the best food and service on the block. Black Cattle is committed to serving a damn good burger. Every bite. Every time.
For more information on Black Cattle Burger Co., visit www.blackcattleburger.com.
About Benson Hospitality Group
With over 45 years of combined experience in the restaurant and hotel industry, the team at Benson Hospitality Group is well versed in launching new concepts as well as revitalizing operations in need of revamping. BHG was founded in 2022 with an existing restaurant and immediately began working on new concepts, launching one QSR in Q3 of 2022 and its first full-service restaurant operation in early 2023. BHG's seasoned team uses their expertise in both heart-of-the-house and front-of-the-house operations to ensure employee satisfaction comes first through connected leadership. Committed employees lead to the quality and service the BHG team promises to bring to its customers at each of their restaurants.
About Shan Bakrac
Shan Bakrac is a local restaurateur who grew up on Snell Isle in St. Petersburg, FL. He’s seen St. Pete’s meteoric growth firsthand and loves being part of the city’s success. After graduating from Northeast High School, he started flipping houses but quickly decided to try his hand in the restaurant business when a downtown retail space became available. His first restaurant, Top Slice Pizzeria, debuted at 21 3rd Street North in 2018. After four successful years, Shan is ready to launch his second restaurant concept, Black Cattle Burger Co, in downtown St. Pete. Over the next few years, Shan wants to continue to develop new restaurant concepts for St. Pete and Tampa. Planning has already begun on Shan’s third restaurant concept, an upscale pan-Asian dining experience, that is expected to open in downtown St. Pete by the beginning of 2023.
Contact
Corey Rose
www.blackcattleburger.com
