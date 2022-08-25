SurferNETWORK Announces New Bundle Program, Keeping Radio on the Cutting Edge
SurferNETWORK, a leading stream provider and innovator to the Radio Industry since 1998, has announced an exciting new program aimed at helping radio leverage their digital presence and think outside the radio.
Succasunna, NJ, August 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- SurferNETWORK, a leading stream provider and innovator to the Radio Industry since 1998, has announced an exciting new program aimed at helping radio leverage their digital presence and think outside the radio.
“Our new bundle program will help radio stations stay on the cutting edge of technology, allowing listeners even more opportunities to discover and interact with stations. While the automotive industry moves further and further towards a digital dashboard, and listeners are increasingly finding content on new devices, we think now is the perfect time to offer Radio something more,” the company stated.
The bundle program includes Smart Speaker Skills, Mobile App development for Apple and Android platforms, and Hybrid Radio. The latter will prove to be especially important, as saving your spot in the dashboard is critical in maintaining both reach and relevancy. These platforms are future-proof and offer listeners several ways to find and come back to a radio station easily. With a platform designed to enhance and modernize radio station metadata and give listeners a more robust stream offering, it’s a chance to compete with not only the competition down the street, but across the world; increasing revenue by using industry leading standards to modernize your advertising.
SurferNETWORK will remain committed to providing all available streaming services for one low price, not just now but in the future as well. All this coupled with the Fanatical Customer Support SurferNETWORK partner radio stations have come to expect. Whether the focus is increasing real-time engagement, or implementing retargeting or experiential marketing strategies, there is something to help every station achieve its goals.
“In over 20 years in the Radio Industry, it’s been a pleasure to help thousands of radio stations break into the digital age. It’s hard to think of a time when technology offered radio so many new opportunities for growth as it does right now, and something I always say is, you must diversify or die. Our commitment to providing innovative solutions and the best Customer Service to our partners is stronger now than ever.” - Bill Grywalski, President, SurferNETWORK
About SurferNETWORK:
SurferNETWORK provides comprehensive streaming solutions for a diverse customer base across the globe, powering the digital audio and video efforts in a variety of industries. Radio, Colleges & Universities, sports teams, the faith-based community, independent artists and labels, and hobbyists alike all utilize the SurferNETWORK platform to monetize and stream live and on-demand audio and video content. Learn more at surfernetwork.com.
“Our new bundle program will help radio stations stay on the cutting edge of technology, allowing listeners even more opportunities to discover and interact with stations. While the automotive industry moves further and further towards a digital dashboard, and listeners are increasingly finding content on new devices, we think now is the perfect time to offer Radio something more,” the company stated.
The bundle program includes Smart Speaker Skills, Mobile App development for Apple and Android platforms, and Hybrid Radio. The latter will prove to be especially important, as saving your spot in the dashboard is critical in maintaining both reach and relevancy. These platforms are future-proof and offer listeners several ways to find and come back to a radio station easily. With a platform designed to enhance and modernize radio station metadata and give listeners a more robust stream offering, it’s a chance to compete with not only the competition down the street, but across the world; increasing revenue by using industry leading standards to modernize your advertising.
SurferNETWORK will remain committed to providing all available streaming services for one low price, not just now but in the future as well. All this coupled with the Fanatical Customer Support SurferNETWORK partner radio stations have come to expect. Whether the focus is increasing real-time engagement, or implementing retargeting or experiential marketing strategies, there is something to help every station achieve its goals.
“In over 20 years in the Radio Industry, it’s been a pleasure to help thousands of radio stations break into the digital age. It’s hard to think of a time when technology offered radio so many new opportunities for growth as it does right now, and something I always say is, you must diversify or die. Our commitment to providing innovative solutions and the best Customer Service to our partners is stronger now than ever.” - Bill Grywalski, President, SurferNETWORK
About SurferNETWORK:
SurferNETWORK provides comprehensive streaming solutions for a diverse customer base across the globe, powering the digital audio and video efforts in a variety of industries. Radio, Colleges & Universities, sports teams, the faith-based community, independent artists and labels, and hobbyists alike all utilize the SurferNETWORK platform to monetize and stream live and on-demand audio and video content. Learn more at surfernetwork.com.
Contact
SurferNETWORKContact
Will Ehrhardt
973-691-7420
https://www.surfernetwork.com
Will Ehrhardt
973-691-7420
https://www.surfernetwork.com
Categories